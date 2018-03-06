Letter to the Editor

To the Editor:

I was gratified to read in the Feb. 28 edition of The Hawk that St. Joe’s is committed to providing additional gender-inclusive facilities.

However, I thought there was something missing in your coverage, and I would like to supplement it if I can. Providing facilities that are gender-inclusive does not imply that transgender people need to use them.

Transgender people have every right to use existing facilities that correspond with their gender identity. Transgender men are men. Transgender women are women. All men have every right to use existing men’s bathrooms. All women have the right to use existing women’s bathrooms.

I fear that some readers might have inferred that transgender men and women are expected to use gender-inclusive facilities. Of course they can if they choose. And what is equally obvious, to require them to do so would be a violation of their civil rights.

Best wishes,

Daniel Touey, Adjunct Instructor

Dept. of Philosophy