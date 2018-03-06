One game short

The Hawks stumble in the A-10 Championship game

The St. Joe’s women’s basketball team’s quest for an Atlantic 10 title fell just short on March 4 when they lost in the championship game to George Washington University, 65-49. The loss capped off an exciting tournament that saw the sixth seeded Hawks string together some key wins to even get to the title game.

Their journey began with a 72-63 win against Virginia Commonwealth University in the first round. St. Joe’s was led by senior Chelsea Woods 33 points.

No win was as impactful as their victory over Fordham University in the quarterfinals. St. Joe’s upset the third seeded Rams on a last second game winning basket by junior Sarah Veilleux. The game ended with a final score of 52-49.

The Hawks were able to ride the momentum and beat Saint Louis University in the semifinals. Woods and junior Alyssa Monaghan accounted for 28 of the teams 58 points. Saint Louis finished with 49.

Their next opponent was George Washington University, who was coming off of an upset of their own. They had just defeated the number one seeded Dayton University Flyers in the other semifinal game.

George Washington’s offense was too much for St. Joe’s. Every time the Hawks battled back they were met with another George Washington run.

Woods was rewarded for her phenomenal tournament with a spot on the All-Tournament Team.