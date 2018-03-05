Winging it with the hawk

Dom Godshall on his time as the women’s basketball mascot

No one can be in two places at once, thus how junior Dom Godshall earned his position as the Hawk mascot for the women’s basketball team. While the other hawk is travelling with the men’s basketball team and making appearances, Godshall steps up. Godshall recently finished up his junior season as the Hawk mascot after the women’s basketball team fell in the Atlantic 10 championships on March 4.

Alex Hargrave: How long have you been the Hawk?

Dom Godshall: “I started the spring of my freshman year, and I’m a junior now. I started filling in at appearances in the community for the men’s mascot back then, Timmy Parks. In the fall of my sophomore year, a position opened up with the women’s team to be mascot for that season. I jumped in and got on board with the team then and I’ve been with them since. This is my second full season with the team.”

AH: How did you start filling in for Parks?

DG: “I was a manager with the men’s team my freshman year and became really good friends with Timmy. When spring rolled around, he had appearances that he couldn’t do and he asked me if I’d be interested in trying it out to see if I’d like it or not. I wasn’t sure if I was going to.

Going into college, being a mascot wasn’t on my radar. I figured I’d give it a try and see how it goes, and I remember right away I was loving it and I wanted to do more of it. Through the summer, I continued with it and picked up more appearances. My love for the job grew from there.”

AH: What are the best parts of cheering on the women’s basketball team?

DG: “Being a mascot is like being on the team without the basketball playing ability, so I’m there on the sidelines for every game and I get to jump around, dance, give high fives and interact with the fans, and it’s just a cool experience.

Obviously, the women’s team doesn’t get the glitz and glamor that the men’s team does, and I don’t either. Compared to the men’s mascot, I don’t get as much attention, but it’s fun because it’s your family out there.

It’s 15 sisters that I’ve gained throughout these two years, so I’m out there watching them and wanting to see them succeed, cheering them on and living and dying by every possession. It’s a cool family atmosphere to be part of and it’s exciting. I’m proud to be part of that community and being able to be in that St. Joe’s dynamic.”

AH: You said there are some differences between your position and the Hawk for the men’s team. What are some of those?

DG: “It’s a lot less recognition. We don’t draw the type of crowds the men’s games do. The women’s mascot, me and the other 15 or 16 that have gone before me, don’t get as much recognition either. Casual fans will say ‘the Hawk gets free tuition’ and that’s partially true; the men’s mascot gets a full ride. The women’s mascot gets free books and that’s my only guaranteed compensation. We get cool swag and gear which is great, and we get meal money when we’re on the road, but it’s not free tuition. There’s a stark difference between the two in regards to money, but also recognition. The men’s mascot gets their name on this long list of past mascots.

The best way I describe being the women’s mascot is being like a superhero, like a Peter Parker or something. You put the suit on at game time and everyone’s face lights up, and everyone is excited that the Hawk is there and then you take it off after the game and walk on the court to meet up with your family and you’re yourself again.

At first it sort of bothered me, because I thought it would be nice to get some recognition, but now I enjoy it because it’s like this anonymous persona I get to put on.”

AH: What is your favorite memory from your time as the Hawk?

DG: “Probably my first game I got to flap in with the women in the fall of 2016. I was so nervous before the game feeling like I was going to throw up. The previous Hawk before me, Bobby Lattanzi, was encouraging and supportive. He sat right behind the bench to make sure I was okay and everything. There was the anxious anticipation leading up to it.

Once I made my first figure 8 on the court with the team, I just had this calming feeling. I knew I was ok and I could do it, and then I was a lot more relaxed and I sort of settled into the groove of things.

By the end of the game, I knew I was meant to do this and it was a realization of how awesome it was and the great opportunity it was. It’s a great memory and something I’ll take with me even after I’m done flapping.”

AH: About how many times would you say you flap per game?

DG: “ESPN did a ‘flap counter’ a few years ago at a St. Joe’s game and they tallied approximately 3,500 times per game. Personally, I’ve never counted myself, because when I’m in game mode, I’m not keeping track of that.

I will tell you, though, all of the girls and the guys wear heart rate monitor clips to measure your workload and stuff like that. I wore one two weeks ago during one of our home games to see what kind of a workout I got. Throughout the course of the game, I ran two and a half miles and burned 1,800 calories. I still need to weigh myself before and after a game to see how much water weight I lose in sweat, because I sweat a lot in my costume.”

AH: What advice do you have for anyone who’s interested in trying out to be a mascot?

DG: “Be yourself. At first, I wasn’t sure what I could and couldn’t do besides the flapping. After a little while, I put more of my personality into it and my own flavor into it. This is for the hawk or any other mascot. What makes the Philly Phanatic so great is that he puts his personality into it.

You have to be able to make fun of yourself; I’m a horrible dancer, but I still dance in the suit because no one knows who I am and I can make a fool of myself.

Break out some dance moves, high five people, interact with the other mascot if they’re there at the game. Really, just having fun with it is a big thing for me, because obviously I won’t be doing this forever, so just making the most of it and being myself has helped me do my thing and be confident.”