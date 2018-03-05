From “Rags” to “Royalty”

EarthGang steers towards “Mirrorland.”

“Royalty” is the final installment of the promised trilogy of EPs released by Atlanta rappers Doctur Dot and Johnny Venus, collectively known as EarthGang.

The releases of “Rags,” “Robots” and now “Royalty,” proves that lyricism and eloquent production can still come out of an Atlanta hip-hop scene that is currently oversaturated with overproduced and lyricly mundane trap music.

“Royalty” is infused with jazzy instrumentals and hard hitting 808’s that perfectly compliment the duo’s eclectic flow and delivery. The EP is once again accompanied by a number of skits voiced by comedian DC Young Fly, who continued his role of narrator and uber driver.

“I’m the latest phenomenon you should be hip to/Bandwagon seats goin’ extinct,” is the opening line of Dot’s first verse on the track Cocktail, which begins the EP.

As EarthGang continues to garner recognition, Dot says you should hop on their bandwagon now before it is too late. After signing to J. Cole’s recording imprint Dreamville Records in late 2017, it is only a matter of time before the duo begins to receive the critical and general claim that their music deserves.

There hasn’t been a better duo to come out of Atlanta since OutKast began its reign in 1994, with the release of their critically acclaimed album “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik.” EarthGang’s unique sound and lyrical depth lends itself to OutKast comparisons, and their body of work proves these connections are not far fetched.

The second track, “Build,” opens with a crooning hook sung by Dot, who reminisces on coming from nothing, but feeling like he had everything. Dot reflects on the poverty and violence of his youth, and how he persevered to achieve his present success. Venus’ delivers a hopeful message on the second verse, saying that anything is possible, and “nobody believed in his dreams, but look where [he] is now.”

“Nothing But the Best” is a funkily produced collaboration with fellow Dreamville signee Ari Lennox, who gracefully floats over the instrumental and provides the hook on the track. This reflection on wealth and the come-up is filled with intricate word play that has become a staple of Dot and Venus. But more than anything this song is a vibe that you just want to keep listening too.

“Off the Lot” is a materialistic reflection of coming from nothing and now having the opportunity to use their newfound wealth.

While listening to the duo harmonize on the chorus, you can invision Dot and Venus driving through the streets of Atlanta in a new sports car, fresh off the lot, trying to show their neighborhood that they made it.

Venus reflects on not being unable to rely on God, who seemingly left him to fend for himself. He asks why God would help make evil people rich, and watch as numerous people are killed in his neighborhood.

The second verse features Dot rapping about having a junker car, and wanting more. He finishes his verse contemplating what to do with the check he got from Dreamville: “Should I buy a car or a crib.” But through his success, Dot will never forget where he came from. He may have hated “the struggle,” but it will forever shape the person he is today.

Venus and Dot seamlessly spit over the mellow beat. The production is minimalistic and light, which blends effortlessly with the duo’s laid-back delivery

On the final track of the EP, “LOLSMH,” Dot reflects on his experiences while becoming increasingly famous. He holds a mirror up to himself, and evaluates his ego and takes a closer look at what is truly important in life.

Venus provides a beautiful outro to the track that serves as a perfect ending before the final skit. His layered vocals intermingle perfectly with the instrumental, as he continues to show the vocal flexibility that makes him such a unique artist.

The duo’s ever evolving sound and dynamic energy make this EP a unique listen, and is yet another impressive output in there ever growing discography. The conclusion of “Royalty” will leave fans waiting for the duo’s upcoming third studio album, “Mirrorland.”