Saving the game

Adler is leading his team in the net as a rookie (Photo by Luke Malanga ’20).

Mike Adler leads men’s lacrosse defensive effort

Redshirt freshman Mike Adler may be a rookie goalkeeper on the men’s lacrosse team, but he definitely doesn’t play like it.

Others clearly recognize his superior play, as he was voted onto the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Division I Team of the Week on Feb. 27 after his performance in his second collegiate game against Providence College on Feb. 24. Adler made 16 saves on 20 shots in the Hawks’ 4-3 loss. The same game also earned him Northeast Conference honors as defensive player of the week and rookie of the week.

To Adler, the accomplishment does not overshadow the fact that the team still lost their game against Providence.

“It’s about winning games and unfortunately, we didn’t win,” Adler said. “Whatever accolades I get, it doesn’t matter unless we win; even if that means getting a bunch of saves, it’s about wins. It’s something my parents like to see, but to me, the team and coaching staff, it doesn’t mean much.”

As a redshirt last season, Adler was able to practice with the team and learn the game at the Division I level, but he did not play in games. According to men’s lacrosse head coach Taylor Wray, practicing without the pressure of games allowed Adler to build his skills in the net.

“When you’re redshirting, you get to see as many shots as you can,” Wray said. “Mike is an eager guy; he likes getting shots, and he likes being between the pipes.”

Adler shares the goal with senior Pat Dallon and freshman Tucker Almany. According to Adler, Dallon’s guidance last season helped him become competitive enough to earn the starting goalkeeper position.

The team lost goalkeeper T.J. Jones ’17 to graduation this season, who was also pivotal in Adler’s success this season. The mentorship from two older players in this position aided in the improvement he made in his redshirt season.

“It was a huge jump from high school to college lacrosse, so having that teaching each and every day and not having to worry about games really helped me,” Adler said.

Adler is used to having a role model. He got into playing lacrosse in fifth grade after his older brother, Max played. Max Adler played on the field, so Adler decided to try his hand in goal.

“I showed up to practice my first day of lacrosse and didn’t want to wear elbow pads, so I decided to play goalie,” Adler said. “I think it’s worked out so far.”

Max Adler played Division II lacrosse at Bentley University, and he now plays professionally for the Denver Outlaws. The brothers’ relationship is extremely competitive, and has helped the younger Adler grow in his game.

Working with older players has given him confidence in the goal, which gives his team confidence in him, according to senior defender Brendan McNicholas.

“You can see the confidence he has in himself in the way he carries himself in the goal,” McNicholas said. “For being such a young player, he’s been really great. When you have Mike back there that gives you all the confidence as a defense to play well in front of him.”

Adler, on the other hand, attributes his success to his teammates.

“My team’s been great, especially the defense who has allowed me to do everything I’ve been doing since I’ve been here,” Adler said. “The captains, [graduate student] Mike [Rastivo] and [senior] Chris [Blewitt] have done a phenomenal job leading the team and getting us in the right mindset before games.”

The Hawks will look to win the Northeast Conference [NEC] Championships, and Adler said anything less than that would be a failure. With him in the net, anything is possible.

“He [Adler] could be a great college goalie; he can be an all-conference caliber goaltender,” Wray said. “He’s a worker and guys who work really hard at it tend to improve. If he keeps playing the way that he has, he’s going to have a very bright future.”