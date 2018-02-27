Working full-time in undergrad

St. Joe’s co-op program for business students

Employers value experience in potential employees, which many students gain through internships. The Haub School of Business offers another option: the Cooperative Education (co-op) Program.

Todd Krug, Ph.D., director of the co-op program, said that the program is essentially a year of full-time work experience, separated into two six-month periods, which is completed within the four years that a student is enrolled at St. Joe’s.

While a standard internship might require a student to work between 10 and 20 hours a week, a co-op would require 35 to 40 hours a week, allowing the student to more fully explore career choices.

At the moment, the co-op program is only available to students enrolled in the Haub School of Business, although this may change in the future, Krug said.

There are two co-op programs in the business school: Krug’s program, which lasts for four years and is available to every business major except food marketing, and a food marketing-specific program, which lasts for five years.

Normally, students with business majors are recruited during the fall semester of their freshman year, Krug said. Sometimes, however, the enrollment process can extend into the spring semester if necessary.

Interested students will then fill out an application for the program. The biggest determining factor in their acceptance is their GPA, which at minimum must be a 2.75 or above. Once students have applied, Krug sends their resumes to a roster of 50 to 60 potential employers, who will grant the students interviews, if the students fit the employer’s search requirements.

The students’ employment status is ultimately decided on this interview rather than their application, as no student in the program is guaranteed a job at any specific company.

“Co-op is very real-world,” Krug said. “It’s not like student teaching, where we place students. The students have to interview and compete for their jobs, and the companies make independent hiring decisions.”

One of the major advantages of a co-op is the opportunity to network and develop important skills and experience that could be added to a resume, Krug said.