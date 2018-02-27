Gender inclusive Hawk Hill

Two all gender restrooms located in the Office of Inclusion and Diversity in Campion (Photo by Luke Malanga ’20).

Advocacy for more all gender bathrooms continues

Following advocacy from the student body, especially with work from SJU Pride, St. Joe’s implemented 36 gender inclusive restrooms throughout campus in 2015.

SJU Pride is a student organization that works to create inclusive spaces for the LGBT community and allies on campus.

A map listing all of the locations of the gender inclusive restrooms can be found through the Office of Inclusion and Diversity website.

Despite the implementation of these restrooms, there is still a lot of work being done by both students and faculty in order to increase access to these facilities at St. Joe’s.

Kerry Dowd ’19, one of three leaders in the campus advocacy and education section of SJU Pride, said that a sign is really the only thing needed to make an restroom gender inclusive.

“There’s not much else as long as all people can go into that restroom, it’s an all gender restroom,” Dowd said.

Mary-Elaine Perry, Ph.D., assistant vice president for student development and Title IX coordinator, explained that the gender inclusive restrooms on campus are currently single restrooms.

“Some places that you go they just have gender inclusive bathrooms,” Perry said. “We as an institution are not there yet, I don’t think. We’ll get there, I am confident of that, but as of right now it is just the single bathrooms.”

Will Marsh, ’18, the first interim Chair of Inclusion and Diversity for Student Senate, began working on the gender inclusive bathroom initiative in spring 2015 after a student, now an alum, who identifies as gender non-conforming, expressed their experience of what it was like using the restrooms on campus.

“The Student Senate decided that was a situation in which no member of our campus should be put it,” Marsh said. “In researching how other colleges campuses, 200+ at this point today, approach a change, the solution was a simple yet impactful solution. Plus, its required by Philadelphia statute that any new or renovated city owned building must include a gender inclusive restroom. While it may not apply to us, it was still a factor in our research.”

Student Senate and Perry worked with facilities to identify all of the single restrooms that could be all gender restrooms.

“The impact of seeing that sign is something that could change a prospective student’s mind or make a new faculty member comfortable, so yes it [the original initiative] met the goal but there’s still some work that needs to be done as we strive to be a inclusive and diverse community,” Marsh said.