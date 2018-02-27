Angela Rye visits St. Joe’s

Rye said African Americans are conditioned to believe that power is not something they should seek in their quest for equality.

“Black people are taught to believe power is bad,” Rye said. “Simply seeking justice and just enough to survive is not sufficient anymore.”

Natalie Walker Brown, director of student inclusion and diversity, said she hoped that students learned more about politics and the [U.S.] justice system, so they are able to act.

“A lot of times when you talk about the state of black America, people know that what is going on is wrong, but don’t know what to do,” Brown said. “Rye uses her voice as a platform to inform and mobilize people.”

Natasha Cloud ’15, a past St. Joe’s women’s basketball co-captain and current starting point guard for the Washington Mystics, said Rye’s lecture inspired her to continue to use her platform in the WNBA to create equality.

“What inspired me most about her lecture was her passion, her drive, and fight to make a change,” Cloud said. “We’re in such an upside-down world right now as a society. I think we need to make a change, and I want to be in the forefront and getting my hands dirty to create equality.”

Cloud said that showing up to events and showing desire to make a change is critical in order to spark conversation on campus.