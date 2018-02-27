The return of a campus record label.

On-campus record label 1851 Entertainment recently announced that they are back in business after being on hold due to contractual issues.

George Fenton ’18, a member of 1851 Entertainment’s executive board, said his understanding is that the label has been held up by issues with contracts with artists that he referred to as “university barriers.”

“To do anything with an artist, there’s certain things legally that need to be addressed,” Fenton said. “The reason there’s been zero activity with 1851 Records is that we can’t do anything until an artist contract is sorted out.”

1851 Records was started in 2011. In its first few years, the label was active, signing, promoting and hosting release parties for artists like Matt Patterson ’13, Caitlyn Grabenstein ’12, Patrick Donovan ’14, Ernest Hospedale ’11 or E-Hos and the band Facekick.

In the first week of the fall semester, Fenton and other members of 1851 Entertainment’s board were approached by David Allan, Ph.D., professor of marketing and faculty adviser of 1851 Entertainment, to work on reviving the record label. Fenton said he was eager to see the label back on its feet before his graduation in May.

“We have artists who are willing to work with us and would be signed to the label in a heartbeat,” Fenton said.

David Allan, Ph.D., professor of marketing and faculty adviser of 1851 Entertainment, said there are no legal issues involving the label.

“We are looking for new distribution deal and extending our service mark which you have to do every five years,” Allan said in an email.

Peter Ferris ’18, another member of 1851 Entertainment’s executive board, said once the label is up and running, it will give students the opportunity to have their music printed on CDs. While 1851 Records plans to work closely with the Philadelphia music scene, the label’s primary focus is on St. Joe’s students, who will not be charged for the services, he said.

“We will act as a distribution method for musicians both on and off-campus looking to bring their tunes to a wider audience,” Ferris said.

Fenton added that he hopes one day 1851 Records will provide artists with the same functions as any independent record label. He said 1851 Entertainment already does a lot of work for the promotion of artists on campus and off campus. Having the record label “adds an extra layer to what we’re already able to do for people who are looking for those services,” Fenton said.

The label’s first new project will be a compilation CD of the “best talent our own scene has to offer,” Ferris said.

The project is tentatively set to be released in the spring, and will be given out to all incoming freshman in the fall.