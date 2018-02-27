An anniversary worth celebrating

Reading Terminal Market commemorates 125 years.

Walking into Reading Terminal Market is like stepping into a time machine and entering another era, a simpler time, one before Uber Eats and GrubHub delivered food directly to one’s door, when people went out to the market on a weekend afternoon to browse the local fares with friends and family.

That’s because Reading Terminal, Philadelphia’s famous public market, is from another time: 1893, to be exact. The market celebrated its 125th birthday on Feb. 22 with a Victorian-themed 1893 Day followed by the Party for the Market, which featured food, drinks and live music.

Public markets have been a large part of Pennsylvania since the days of William Penn himself, first as open air markets and then indoor ones. Two of the main markets that cropped up in Philadelphia, the Farmers’ Market and the Franklin Market, were located at 12th Street and Market Street; these were the predecessors of Reading Terminal, which eventually was built in the same area.

The Reading Terminal Market first opened for business on Feb. 22, 1893. At the time, the market was at street level and rumbled with the sounds of trains passing by overhead.

Interestingly enough, sawdust was scattered across the floor to absorb spills and moisture that rose from the basement. By 1913, Reading Terminal boomed with 250 food dealers and 100 farmers setting up at its stalls.

Another surprising fact from the market’s early days is that it was well-known for its delivery service, consisting of boys called “market brats” carrying small orders to local customers. In later years, groceries were delivered by trains and then refrigerated trucks, which delivered food all the way to the Jersey shore.

While other businesses failed during the Great Depression, Reading Terminal flourished during the 1930s, because local farmers wanted to bring their merchandise into the city due to scarce supply there. It continued to prosper through World War II, but fell on hard times in the 60s and 70s.

Luckily for Philadelphians, Reading Terminal received a reboot in the 1980s, when a whole new generation of shoppers was drawn there in search of artisanal foods. Ever since, it has been one of the country’s most successful public markets, housing more than 75 small independent businesses.

Patrons can stroll through Reading Terminal with friends, family or by themselves, taking in the sweet and savory smells of the globally inspired food that’s available for breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert and snacks. There are also places to sit down and relax while enjoying the food and stores to shop.

Danielle Prioleau ’18 is one of the many St. Joe’s students who have visited Reading Terminal and have been overwhelmed in the best possible way.

“It feels like an airport for food, because there’s so many different kinds from all over, not to mention it’s always packed,” Prioleau said. “I like walking up and down the aisles best because it’s cool to see all the merchandise from the vendors there.”

Some of those unique vendors include 12th Street Cantina, Bassetts Ice Cream, Beiler’s Bakery, DiNic’s, Fair Food Farmstead, Fox & Son Fancy Corndogs, Hatville Deli, Miller’s Twist, Old City Coffee, The Rib Stand, and many more.

Reading Terminal Market is a classic Philadelphia location that serves both residents and tourists alike.