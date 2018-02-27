An intentional space

New CLC for LGBTQ students of faith emerges.

Identifying as a queer religious person is often a challenge, but a new Christian Life Community (CLC) group offered through Campus Ministry is aiming to help LGBTQ students of faith reconcile these identities.

Coming Out, Spiritually was developed by Jess Arends ’20 and Maggie Nealon ’20 as a way to offer queer students of faith at St. Joe’s a chance to discuss religion and sexuality in an open, non-judgmental space.

“[Jess and I] had a lot of intentional conversations about sexuality and spirituality, and we were like, ‘Why is this something that they don’t have in Campus Ministry?’” Nealon said. “Campus Ministry has shown support [for the CLC], and we thought it would be cool if we could have a space where we could talk about the two.”

Meetings for Coming Out, Spiritually begin with Arends or Nealon reading a prayer or a short poem for the group. Members are then asked to share their “rainbows and clouds,” or their highs and lows for the week. Reflection questions are used to prompt group discussions on topics ranging from self-love to how members conceptualize the spiritual notion of “serenity,” and how that concept can be used to bring together queer and religious identities.

The group’s emphasis on self-love and self-acceptance as part of finding serenity makes it easier for queer students of faith to think of their sexual identities as intrinsically tied to their faith.

Liam O’Neill ’20 explained that Coming Out, Spiritually CLC has helped to supplement discussions of identity typically held in queer spaces without a religious theme.

“[The CLC] is like a pause,” O’Neill said. “It’s a place where you can be centered with yourself. We talk about self-acceptance [in other spaces] a lot, but we never talk about it on the level of spirituality like that.”

According to Jackie News, the Campus Minister in charge of retreats and CLCs, there are currently 20 Christian Life Communities which meet for one hour each week, allowing students to reflect on different topics relating to their faith in small group settings.

Community themes include specific classes (freshman and senior CLCs) and identity (the Women and Scripture CLC). Membership in CLCs is usually capped at 10 people, which helps to foster a sense of community in each group. Newns says that she was excited when Arends and Nealon came to her with their idea for Coming Out, Spiritually.

“I look at the pieces of our identities as feeding the other parts of our identity, rather than competing for attention or in conflict,” Newns said. “I am excited about [Coming Out, Spiritually] because I think it’s a space of wholeness…every part of you is cared for in that space, and respected.”

Although Coming Out, Spiritually is classified as a Christian Life Community, Nealon says that membership is open to anyone looking to explore themes of faith, spirituality and queer identity.

“It’s a spiritual community, and it’s a place for people anywhere within their spiritual journey and their spiritual process,” Nealon said. “It’s for anyone who wants a sense of spirituality more so than an established religious aspect.”