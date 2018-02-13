Celebrating national and local culture

Black History Month events happening in Philadelphia.

Black History Month, celebrated every February, is a time to honor the contributions and achievements made by African Americans who have impacted our country. The month is dedicated to learning about black history and culture on both a national and local level.

The city of Philadelphia is hosting a variety of events to celebrate black history, some of them lasting longer than just the month of February. Here are some of the many events happening in the city over the next few weeks.

“Henry ‘Box’ Brown: A Hip Hop Musical”

This musical tells the story of Henry “Box” Brown, a slave who read and wrote poetry as well as performed magic acts. Once he was freed, he performed across the world and spoke about his political views. The show is playing at the Community College of Philadelphia until Feb. 18. Tickets are on sale for $30.

Artwork in the City

This February, more than 50 students created artwork and statues of Martin Luther King Jr. that are featured all over the city. The nine statues are placed in locations such as the Betsy Ross House, City Hall and Comcast Center Plaza. The statues also feature quotes from King as creative inspiration to all visitors and to honor his legacy.

Philly Black Trans History Panel Discussion

For the second consecutive year, the William Way LGBT Community Center will host a panel discussion about the Black Trans community and will feature influential trans speakers from the Philadelphia area. The event will be held on Feb. 28.

Black History Month Brunch

This is the fourth consecutive year that St. Malachy Catholic Church will be hosting a Black History Month brunch. The brunch will also include a discussion about the Harlem Renaissance, titled “A Celebration of Black Creativity.” This event is on Feb. 17 and tickets are on sale for $15, which must be purchased in advance.

Black Pulp! Exhibit

This new exhibit at the African American Museum explores how printed media represents the Black experience, from the early twentieth century America to today. Another exhibit to note is a permanent display titled, “Audacious Freedom: African Americans in Philadelphia 1776-1876. This exhibit tells the important stories of early black Philadelphians who helped to shape the region’s history. Black Pulp! is on display until April 29.

While these are just some of the events going on, there are plenty of other events happening throughout the month and some that carry over into March and April as well. It is also important to remember that while Black History month is an important time to appreciate different cultures, this is not the only time of year that they can be celebrated.

Many of the places and organizations listed above have events all the time, so if you enjoy any of these events, make sure to check out what else is happening throughout the rest of the year.