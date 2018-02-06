Election 2018

Changes coming to the Pennsylvania state legislature

What are the biggest issues for Democrats?

A major part of the Democratic platform this year is the “Better Deal,” a populist agenda which targets monopolization and large corporations as the reason for stalled economic growth. This agenda calls on federal departments to revise their guidelines concerning mergers, which would help prevent monopolies and reduce the power of already-large corporations. The “Better Deal” also encompasses fighting price spikes in the drug market and a higher minimum wage.

What are the biggest issues for Republicans?

For Republicans, investments in infrastructure, President Trump’s recent tax cut and the controversial wall plan continue to be major party concerns. The tax cuts, which will take some time to fully go into effect, will form a central part of the Republican argument for continued governmental power, but the wall remains a divisive issue within the party.

What makes this election special?

More women will be running for elected office this year than ever before. With more than 500 women running for a major office with at least 79 women running for governor according to Center for American Women in Politics at Rutgers University. This number of women running for office is likely to exceed more than “The Year of the Woman” in 1992. While the majority of campaigning women will be Democrats, there will be some Republicans and Independents in the mix as well.

Who is up for election in the State House?

All 203 seats are fair game this year, as House Representatives only serve two-year terms. As of this month, 80 seats are currently held by Democrats, while 120 are Republican. Three more are vacant seats.

Who is up for election in the State Senate?

The State Senate is the upper house of Pennsylvania’s General Assembly and is separate from the U.S. Senate. Twenty-five out of 50 state Senate seats will be up for election this year in Pennsylvania. These seats are currently held by 16 Democrats and 34 Republicans, with zero vacancies. Any state Senators elected this year will serve until 2022, meaning that they will be in office during the redistricting process.

Who is up for election in the U.S. Senate?

Only one seat is currently up for grabs in the U.S. Senate: that of Democrat Bob Casey, who has represented Pennsylvania for two terms (12 years) so far. The other Pa. seat, that of Republican Pat Toomey, will not be up for election until 2022.

Who is up for election in the governor’s office?

2018 marks a potential change in Pennsylvania governorship as well. Pennsylvania’s current governor, Democrat Tom Wolf, has announced that he will seek re-election this year with no one officially running against him right now. But there has been talk about State Sen. Scott Wagner, Paul Mango and Laura Ellsworth. Whoever wins this particular race will have a hand in the process of redistricting Pennsylvania.