Philadelphia style

A preview of Philly Fashion Week.

Love fashion but can’t make it to New York City, London, Milan or Paris for Fashion Week this year? Not to worry, because Philly’s own Fashion Week is happening this month.

Fashion Week happens in more than 600 locations worldwide, and the event was brought to Philadelphia in 2006 by local entrepreneurs Kevin Parker and Kerry Scott.

Philly Fashion Week 2018, presented by the Fashion District of Philadelphia, is happening in the city from Feb. 19-24 and will bring local, national and international designers and models to the runway to showcase and boost the fashion community in Philly through fashion shows, VIP mixers, and networking events.

The event will feature three major fashion shows: Streetwear Show, The Runway I and The Runway II.

The Streetwear Show will take place on Feb. 21, and will include looks from eight featured designers: Miss Cledgy, Dia Martin, KingMeAmbitious, Bria Mallory, Aquilla Savoy, Kloset Slayer, Iam.Eccentric, and Dashar by Rashad.

The Runway I will take place on Feb. 23, and will be the largest of the three shows with 12 featured designers: Ge’Chic, Briana Eliza, J Pratt, Nativ NY, Jenny Lee Maas, Suede Square, Clavons Wear, Love Cili, RM67, Banni Peru, Victoria Wright and Dajon J.

The Runway II, the third and final show of Philly Fashion Week, will take place on Feb. 24 and feature the work of 11 designers: Jacinta Ligon, Ian Alexander, Bishme Cromartie, Autumn Lin, HARX 4, Elizabeth Delgado, Conrad Booker, Freemen by Mickey, Christobal, Ahlai and Tretu.

All three shows will take place at the 2300 Arena located at 2300 S. Swanson Street in Center City. Each show begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening to attendees at 7 p.m.

Interested in seeing fashion from smaller local businesses? Philadelphia Small Business Fashion Week will be held the same week as Philly Fashion Week, from Feb. 20-25.

The launch event will be held on Feb. 20 from 5-9 p.m., and will include a red carpet experience, live performances, a DJ, and refreshments. The next five days include runway shows with themes such as swimwear, streetwear, kids’ fashion, ‘ready to wear’ and couture. The shows are from 6-9 p.m. and are held at Divine Lorraine Hotel, located at 699 N. Broad Street in Center City.

Whether you’re interested in looks from local, national or international designers, Philadelphia has a fashion event for everyone this February. Tickets and more information are available online at phillyfashionweek.org for $10 each.