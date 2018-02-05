Seventeen seasons in the making

Coach Griffin captures 300th victory

St. Joe’s women’s head basketball coach Cindy Griffin captured her 300th win after topping La Salle University 75-64 on Jan. 28.

After seventeen years of head coaching experience at her alma mater, Griffin discussed what this milestone means to her.

“I think about all the coaches and players that I’ve shared it with and I smile,” Griffin said. “I think we had a lot of fun with the wins and we had a lot of great memories.”

Senior forward and tri-captain Adashia Franklyn said Griffin was a great coach and great leader.

“Honestly, she’s earned it,” Franklyn said. “It happened in a timely fashion with a Big 5 win. I’m not surprised it’s her 300th win. It’s another pat on the back. She can go for 100 more.”

Coach Griffin sees her 300th win as a success, but wouldn’t rank it any higher than her previous accomplishments.

“This is my passion, this is my job, this is what I do,” Griffin said. “You coach because you want to change kids lives and win while doing it. If you accomplish those two things it’s a success. I wouldn’t rank it any different than any milestone.”

Throughout her term at St. Joe’s, Griffin has coached seventeen teams. One group sticks out to her the most.

“I think the 2012 to 2014 teams stood out,” Griffin said. “Even though the 2012 team didn’t make it to the NCAA Tournament, they set the foundation for success in 2013 which was then followed up by the NCAA Tournament in 2014. Those are really the groups that stand out.”

Griffin’s proudest moments throughout her career come in the form of appreciation from her players.

“I always appreciate when players value what we do as coaches,” Griffin said. “Whether it’s now, through a letter or email, I get it from Bosnia, Russia, Vermont and Pennsylvania. We have alums in a lot of different places and that is what I care about.”

Ever since Griffin stepped on campus, she has had a mentor to guide her through the coaching world.

“My mentor is Jim Foster,” Griffin said. “He coached me here at St. Joe’s. I was able to play for him and then work under him. He’s been my biggest influence in the coaching world.”

Griffin is still focused on this season and what the team has to offer.

“We have to get healthy first and foremost,” Griffin said. “If we’re healthy we can make a run for this Atlantic 10 championship. We’re gonna be really young next year. We want to finish really strong with this class and meet our expectations.”

As the all-time leader in wins at St. Joe’s, Griffin looks to add on to her already impressive resume and fight to make a run in the A-10 Tournament.