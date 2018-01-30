Stand up for the Grammys

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards were hosted by James Corden in New York City on Jan. 28.

This year especially was important for Grammy nominations, as this was the first year in the awards’ history that a white male was not nominated for Album of the Year.

On top of this, SZA was the most Grammy-nominated woman out of all categories with five nominations; an impressive statistic for any artist, but especially impressive for someone in the New Artist category.

The Grammys are a great way to look back over the years and see what were those songs and albums that we had on repeat for weeks, months even. The nostalgia we get when we go back and hear words we can recite over and over and not get sick of make it an award show different than the rest.

Just like the other award shows that have happened over the past year, there were many different trends in fashion and political statements. One of the political stands presented was the Time’s Up movement. Some of the female artists decided to wear black to stand in solidarity with women who have been sexually assaulted, just like at the SAG awards on Jan. 21 and at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7. Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson and Rita Ora were just a few of the women who wore black gowns in solidarity with the Women in Black.

Another stand in solidarity was the white roses both men and women wore to stand in solidarity with the Times Up campaign. Stars from Anna Kendrick, Alisa Cara, Camila Cabello, Heidi Klum, and the members of Little Big Town all brought flowers as well as all the E! News hosts. Lilac and silver were was also a very popular colors worn by a lot of the women including SZA, Cardi B, Cyndi Lauper and Julia Michaels.

For the men, styles tended to stick with suits, some of traditional material, others of velvet which included options from DJ Khaled and Ne-Yo. Shoes were also used as a popular accessory with the men which included embellished loafers from Rick Ross and Gucci Loafers from Thomas Rhett.

Some of the best looks of the night, however, were the ones that stood out from the rest in terms of color, cut or style. Sam Smith showed variety in a green Cerruti 1881 suit, as well as Jaden Smith in G-Star pants. As for the women, some standouts included Janelle Monáe in a Dolce & Gabbana suit, P!nk in an Armani dress and Lady Gaga in Armani as well.

Viewers and fans can always count on the Grammys to bring us an entertaining night full of fashion and music like no other award show, and always get those who watch excited for what the next year will bring.