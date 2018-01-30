Prepare for the Megashow

The Irish step team is one of the participating groups in the Megashow (Courtesy of Stephanie Crispell '20).

Performing arts groups to host first-ever variety show.

The performing arts community of St. Joe’s will come together to showcase their different talents in what they call the Megashow on Feb. 2.

The variety show will include a scene from student-run theatre company Followed by a Bear, music from a capella groups City Belles, 54th and City and Hawkapella, comedy from the SJU Improv Team, and an open mic show from 1851 Entertainment. Additionally, the SJU Irish Step Dance Team will perform, highlighting one of the more recent student organizations on campus who usually compete off campus.

Stephanie Crispell ’20, co-president of the Irish step team, said she is excited to perform for the school community.

“When we were [contacted], we had already started doing choreography for performances around the community and just gotten flooring funded by Student Leadership and Activities,” Crispell said. “So we’re really excited to start going on the St. Joe’s campus and give a preview for our Spring Show in March.”

Though the evening will showcase performing arts as an entire community, each individual organization will have their moment in the spotlight, but this time for a more diverse audience.

“All of the different groups are going to have a certain segment of the night where we do the things [performing] we usually do, but now exposing our talents to each other’s audiences to show everyone the kind of variety this campus has in terms of entertainment,” said Tom Smith ’18, president of Followed by a Bear and a member of the Improv Team.

Planning for such a diverse and inclusive event meant a lot of time needed to be set aside for organization. At the start of the 2017 fall semester, the performing arts communities met to start discussing the best and most effective ways to host an event which showcased each group’s talents both individually and cohesively as one arts community. The easiest part of it all was getting everyone together.

“We have a lot of friends in the different groups so it works out that way where we can all work together and communicate in that way,” said Morgan Hayes ’18, vice president of Followed by a Bear.

Though St. Joe’s is an average sized university, the number of clubs and organizations available for students to explore is more than meets the eye, specifically within the performing arts community. This was the unifying reason behind the creation of the variety show.

“I hope more people get to see how many different arts groups there are and how many different outlets there are for your talents on campus,” said Aly Seechock ’18, former president of City Belles. “You know, even if you just sing in the shower, or you’re the funny friend, it’s a great opportunity to see what we have on campus.”

Part of the planning for this night included hosting the event in an area which is easily accessible to all students who wish to attend, such as The Perch.

“The community of people, not even just seeing all the groups, but they’ll feel part of this whole network we have of arts at this school that you might not necessarily think about, but it’s definitely there,” Hayes said. “It’s a very living, breathing, vibrant community of all these fun different people and now they all get to come together and perform together.”

The Megashow takes place in The Perch on Feb. 2. Admission is free and the show starts at 7 p.m.