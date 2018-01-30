A golden ticket to food

SUB hosts Restaurant Week trip for students.

St. Joe’s Student Union Board (SUB) hosted a trip to three of the restaurants featured in Philadelphia’s Restaurant Week.

Over 120 restaurants in Philadelphia participated during the week of Jan.14 and offered deals including lunch prices at $20 and dinner prices at $35. SUB’s $15 tickets included the meal, tip, tax and transportation.

The bus took students to one of three restaurants: Morton’s Steakhouse, Max Brenner or Bellini Grille.

I bought a ticket for Bellini Grille, a small Italian restaurant off of South 16th Street. The dinner started off with a salad option or “anti-pasto.” Of the six salad options, I chose an arugula salad, which consisted of pomegranates, walnuts and goat cheese.

For the second course, we were able to pick one of six different pasta dishes. I enjoyed a linguine dish with mushrooms, peas and artichoke hearts in a light red sauce.

Finally, for the third course, we chose from six entrée options. While there were many chicken and meat options, I decided on the salmon with green beans, which was coated in a white wine sauce topped with lemon. All of the food was heavenly and the whole night in general was a steal for $15, when normally a night at this restaurant, including transportation, could cost over $50 a person.

Restaurant Week allows students to try out new foods and restaurants without spending a lot of money. Students might not normally be able to go to these restaurants, especially on a college budget.

SUB’s Restaurant Week trip is also a great way to meet new people on campus, since everyone who goes to the same restaurant sits at the same table. While eating at Bellini, I met some sophomores that I probably would have never met otherwise.

I have gone to Restaurant Week every year since starting school at St. Joe’s and each year, I experience something that I have never tried before.

My freshman year, my friends and I chose a sushi restaurant, marking the first time I had tried sushi. I used this opportunity to try new foods without having to worry about spending too much money on something I might not enjoy.

As a sophomore, I went to another Italian restaurant. Even though it was the same style of food that I ate this year, the restaurant would have been very expensive if I had gone at any other point in the year.

Each year, Restaurant Week reminds me about how many fun events SUB hosts and how it is great way to get excited about the spring semester. This event and others offer students new opportunities that they might not otherwise experience.