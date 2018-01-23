Six months in

Q&A with Faculty Senate President
Ronald L. Dufresne, Ph.D. didn’t expect to be named Faculty Senate President, but is taking on the challenge with skills he’s developed over the course of a 16-year career as an educator.
Dufresne received his undergraduate degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point. After that, he earned his Ph.D. in management, specifically in leadership, from Boston College before coming to St. Joe’s in 2006 and creating the Leadership, Ethics and Organizational Sustainability (LEO) program.
What do you hope to accomplish during your tenure as Faculty Senate President?
“Our number one priority for everything and all times will be to do whatever we can to enhance the student experience. That’s what we exist for. So to get there, it’s about ensuring we have faculty voices. Faculty voices are really important and the faculty’s perspective in the university’s decision-making are included. So because we have the great virtue of getting to work with students while being close to the student experience, we make decisions in an inclusive and thoughtful way which ultimately results in the best student experience possible.”
What do you believe are the best ways to evaluate faculty members?
“The whole review process really begins with holding ourselves accountable, to make sure that we are thoughtful teachers. One of the core things that we evaluate in the quality of our professors is our ability to self-reflect. We also work with each other and give each other feedback as well so those are ways that we improve our teaching.”
What are the issues Faculty Senate focused on during the fall semester?
“There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work that faculty senate has been working on. Things like our study tour policy or cleaning up the academic catalog. Things that probably most students aren’t even aware of how many professor hours are spent trying to make sure again, we have the best student experience possible. Those types of changes have consumed our time. It’s something that we’re really right in the midst of having some really open and honest conversations about how that could help improve Saint Joseph’s.”
You’ve been here for more than a decade. Could you describe how St. Joe’s has evolved since you began teaching here?
“Our students are different, there’s a lot more fixation on electronics and cell phones in 2018 than there was in 2006. What hasn’t changed is what I think is Saint Joseph’s at our best and that is our focus on community. I think that faculty really respect each other. I think the faculty really respect and are honored to get to work with students and are energized by seeing students working together, collaboratively in community, so that hasn’t changed. I would say it’s more the same 12 years later than it’s changed in my experience.”
How has the LEO program shaped your role in Faculty Senate?
“To have started the LEO program really gave me that sense of being all in. Also, if I want to teach students to be more thought- ful leaders, then I have to be a thoughtful leader. I’ve got to slow down and do my best to think about principles and how we can make better decisions together. So even the content has kind of echoed in my mind as I’m taking on this role.”
