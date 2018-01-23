Six months in

Ronald L. Dufresne, Ph.D. didn’t expect to be named Faculty Senate President, but is taking on the challenge with skills he’s developed over the course of a 16-year career as an educator.

Dufresne received his undergraduate degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point. After that, he earned his Ph.D. in management, specifically in leadership, from Boston College before coming to St. Joe’s in 2006 and creating the Leadership, Ethics and Organizational Sustainability (LEO) program.

What do you hope to accomplish during your tenure as Faculty Senate President?

“Our number one priority for everything and all times will be to do whatever we can to enhance the student experience. That’s what we exist for. So to get there, it’s about ensuring we have faculty voices. Faculty voices are really important and the faculty’s perspective in the university’s decision-making are included. So because we have the great virtue of getting to work with students while being close to the student experience, we make decisions in an inclusive and thoughtful way which ultimately results in the best student experience possible.”

What do you believe are the best ways to evaluate faculty members?

“The whole review process really begins with holding ourselves accountable, to make sure that we are thoughtful teachers. One of the core things that we evaluate in the quality of our professors is our ability to self-reflect. We also work with each other and give each other feedback as well so those are ways that we improve our teaching.”