A championship mindset

Track star Steve Thompson on discipline, investment and passion

Senior track and field star Steve Thompson is gearing up for his fourth year running for St. Joe’s, but he didn’t start out in the sport.

Thompson originally played soccer and basketball at West Chester Henderson High School in West Chester, Pa.

“My high school coach was a big track guy, so he recruited me to start running a bit, to take that more seriously,” Thompson said. “Once he realized I had a good amount of potential, I was persuaded to fully invest myself.”

Fully investing himself paid off, as he was able to become a Division I runner at St. Joe’s, just a 45 minute drive away from his home in Downington, Pa.

“St. Joe’s was appealing to me because of the business school, and that it was really close to Philadelphia,” Thompson said. “The opportunity for me to walk onto the track team was also really appealing.”

Out of the events he runs, the 800 meter is his favorite. Thompson won the event at the 2017 Atlantic 10 Indoor Championships.

“That’s the one that I’ve gotten the most success in,” Thompson said. “Every time I get to run a 4×4, I think those are really fun, gutsy, stuff like that.”

Track functions as not only a method of physical activity, but also a way to keep him focused.

“I guess in life in general, I like that it keeps me disciplined and focused and driven.” Thompson also noted the passion that comes from track that helps him off the track field.

Men’s track and field head coach Mike Glavin feels that Thompson’s leadership tops his list of contributions to the team.

“There’s the easy leadership, like come on guys, let’s do this,” Glavin said. “There’s also leadership by what he does. The fact that he steps up to a work out and goes after it. There’s leadership without saying.”

In terms of Thompson’s character, Glavin feels that he shows the right kind of mentality.

“He’s mature beyond his years,” Glavin said. “He’s [Thompson] a get-it-done person and one that you don’t have to worry about what’s going on and whether he’s getting it done.”

Thompson and his teammates return to action on Jan. 26 at the Penn State National Open.