Secondhand spell-books

Fascinating finds at the Spiral Bookcase.

Located just off Manayunk’s Main Street, The Spiral Bookcase is a small but cozy secondhand bookshop full of fascinating finds.

Upon walking into the shop, one discovers that the most iconic part of the store is not a book, but a cat: Amelia, The Spiral Bookcase’s friendly feline mascot, who has lived in the shop for the past six years.

The shop was opened in 2010 by Ann Tetreault, owner and founder. Tetreault explained the shop is a culmination of her passions, from new and used books of all genres to tarot cards and crystals, which, though a more recent addition, are definitely part of the shop’s appeal.

After revamping the shop’s backroom, Tetreault took the opportunity to start experimenting with her collection, adding more occult-related books and items.

Last December, the shop hosted its second official gathering for witches: a Moon Manifestation, where people interested in witchcraft of all levels could gather to build spell kits for the full moon, an important phenomenon in Wicca.

Tetreault said it was a great success.

“It’s kind of cool, having a safe space like that to meet,” Tetreault said, adding she’d like to host more regular gatherings in the future.

Anthony Palma, M.A., adjunct professor of English, participated in a poetry reading event jointly sponsored by The Dead Bards of Philadelphia and The Spiral Bookcase. The event was hosted at the bookstore last October to benefit Unidos Por Puerto Rico and raised around $700.00 (not including direct donations to the organization), Palma said in an email to The Hawk.

“The shop was great,” Palma said in an email correspondence. “It definitely has a community feel to it, with a wide selection of books as well.”

Last March, in an effort to promote smaller publishers, Tetreault began a new mail-subscription box service, accessible through the shop’s website. Each month, subscribers receive a secret small-press book, a small gift courtesy of The Spiral Bookcase, and a special note from the publisher.

As for the mascot, Tetreault first met Amelia, then an underfed-looking stray, on the street in front of the shop. Amelia decided to stick around when Tetreault started leaving food for her until, one rainy night, a pair of concerned women brought her into the store she now calls home.

“Everyone fell in love with her, and it just started there,” Tetreault said.

The back parlor of the shop is testament to this as, in addition to wall-to-wall shelves of reference volumes and occult books, it features a whole table dedicated to the little cat.

Gabbie D’Agostino ’20 is a frequent customer of The Spiral Bookcase, as she believes local shopping to be important. The shop’s employees are also a big reason she keeps going back.

“The owner is super sweet,” D’Agostino said. “Everyone who works there makes you feel like part of the coher quote is that the employees make you feel like it’s community.”

While the shop has always managed to maintain a positive vibe, Tetreault explained it evolves every year.

“It’s constant creation,” Tetreault said. “There’s always something new.”