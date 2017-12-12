Women’s basketball falls to Penn

After three years, senior Avery Marz who suffered a stroke her freshman year gained her first start in the women’s basketball game against Big 5 rival, the University of Pennsylvania Quakers on Dec. 11. She played a total of 13 minutes and contributed three points, despite the loss.

This start marks another milestone in Marz’s recovery.

“Avery’s start was definitely inspirational, and she did a nice job for us,” said Head Coach Cindy Griffin. “She gave us some good minutes.”

With senior Chelsea Woods benched for medical reasons, her starting spot at guard was open to Marz. According to Griffin, she started based on her performance in practice and consistency in the position.

The Hawks led until three minutes were left in the first quarter. From there, the Quakers took off. St. Joe’s faced two shot clock violations back-to-back as Griffin was heard urging her team to “shoot the ball!”

St. Joe’s didn’t catch up to Penn until the last quarter. The Hawks went on a 9-0 run sparked by a three-pointer by junior Sarah Veillieux to bring the score to 45-43. Their chance to take the lead slipped away when the Quakers came back with two layups and a three-pointer to increase their lead to nine.

Despite baskets by graduate student Jaryn Garner and Veilleux in the final minute of the game, the Hawks still fell to the Quakers in a 57-50 loss.

Veilleux led the St. Joe’s effort with 16 points, followed by senior Adaisha Franklyn with 12. Veilleux was the leading scorer in the Hawks’ last game against Towson University with 19 points.

“Sarah [Veilleux] has been very solid for us; every game you know what you’re getting,” Griffin said.

This loss marks the Hawks’ third to the Quakers in the history of their matchup. Griffin described the game as “a great Big 5 battle.”

One of Griffin’s former players, Ashley Robinson ’13, made her debut as an assistant coach for Penn this season.

“They were great players for us and to see them in the coaching world is awesome, because they loved the game when they were here and it’s great for them to give back,” Griffin said.

The loss adds to the Hawks’ four game losing streak, but thanks to their solid start, they still sit at 5-4. St. Joe’s will face another Big 5 matchup on Dec. 17 against Drexel University at 1:30 p.m. in Hagan Arena.