SJU Senate Tree Lighting

Just in time to get campus in the holiday spirit, St. Joe’s seventh annual Christmas Tree Lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 in the Villiger Hall courtyard. Sponsored by Student Senate, the event will feature hot chocolate, cookies, games and Chick- Fil-A catering in the Doyle Banquet Hall North, located on the second floor of the Campion Student Center.
Julia McQuade ’20, co-alumni chair of the Student Senate, said the timing is perfect for some holiday cheer.
“There’s a moment where we realize we are all stressed together, so it brings a sense of community for sure,” McQuade said.
Mark Bernstiel ’20, Secretary of Communications for Student Senate, has worked to organize the event for the past two years and said he enjoys planning an event that is so focused on the Christmas season.
“I love that this event can give students a break from their busy schedules to just relax and remember what this time of year is all about,” Bernstiel said.
Santa Claus will also make a special appearance at the event, thanks to behind-the-scenes negotiations by Mary-Elaine Perry, Ph.D., Assistant Vice President for Student Development.
“I really enjoy the student’s response to Santa,” Perry said. “They sit on Santa’s lap and everything.”
Perry, who serves as the advisor to the Student Senate, said the group tries to make the annual celebration bigger and better each year.
“We all love this time of year,” Perry said. “We’re really all kids at heart.”
