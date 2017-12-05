SJU Senate Tree Lighting

Just in time to get campus in the holiday spirit, St. Joe’s seventh annual Christmas Tree Lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 in the Villiger Hall courtyard. Sponsored by Student Senate, the event will feature hot chocolate, cookies, games and Chick- Fil-A catering in the Doyle Banquet Hall North, located on the second floor of the Campion Student Center.

Julia McQuade ’20, co-alumni chair of the Student Senate, said the timing is perfect for some holiday cheer.

“There’s a moment where we realize we are all stressed together, so it brings a sense of community for sure,” McQuade said.

Mark Bernstiel ’20, Secretary of Communications for Student Senate, has worked to organize the event for the past two years and said he enjoys planning an event that is so focused on the Christmas season.