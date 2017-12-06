St. Joe’s graduates serve the community

This year, 40 St. Joe’s students have committed a year of their post-graduate lives to volunteering, in cities ranging from Philadelphia to Los Angeles, to countries as far as Uganda and Ecuador. This volunteering requires spending a year, or two, in full-time service to communities in the United States or abroad.

The volunteer positions can include education, rehabilitating people who have experi- enced homelessness, working with an impoverished community, or many other ways that address the unique needs of the community.

Seniors who decide not to apply for jobs or who take a break after college can opt for one of the many post graduate volunteering opportunities.

“I now serve at Covenant House, which serves 18 through 21 year olds who have expe- rienced homelessness,” said Tara Levine ’17, a Weekly Service Intern for Campus Ministry’s Weekly Service program in her senior year.

Levine had worked constantly with people experiencing homelessness during her time at St. Joe’s and was not sure what to do after graduation. She attended the Post Graduate Volunteer Service Fair held at St. Joe’s and, of the 40 or so other volunteer programs, decided on a Covenant House site in New Jersey. Nabijah Shabazz, volunteer manager at Covenant House in Newark, emphasized the organization’s mission of serving homeless and trafficked youth.