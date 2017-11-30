Victorian charm for Christmas

The quaintness of Peddler’s Village

Peddler’s Village is an ideal destination for anyone interested in the traditional charms and novelties the Christmas season has to offer.

Located an hour from campus in scenic New Hope, Pa., Peddler’s Village opened in 1962 and is currently home to more than 60 shops, a 66-room hotel and five restaurants. The village is decorated in a Victorian-style for the holiday season, complete with wreaths and garland-wrapped handrails.

Additionally, shoppers will not find a brand name store at Peddler’s Village, as the shops are small businesses that help feed the local economy.

Tim Harwick ’18 recently made his yearly visit to Peddler’s Village as part of a family holiday tradition. He said he first visited when he was nine years old.

“It was just exciting to see the village dressed top to bottom with Christmas decorations,” Harwick said.

The three-acre village welcomes all with the aroma of fresh apple cider, sounds of Christmas music and millions of dazzling holiday lights. These lights are part of the Grand Illumination Celebration held on Nov. 17 when Santa and Mrs. Claus ring in the seasonal festivities at the village by turning on the lights.

If one wants to maximize their stay at Peddler’s Village, the Golden Plough Inn is a cross between a bed and breakfast and a modern hotel with 66 rooms decorated in the spirit of the holiday season. Saturday night rates during December can run over $400, which exceeds the realm of a college student’s budget (though weekday rates are closer to $150 a night). Julia Linde, a concierge at the inn, confirmed the majority of guests are middle-aged and older.

However, Linde explained the village itself is attractive to college-aged shoppers, whether they’re looking for a unique gift or merely window shopping.

Hewn Spirits, located on Street Road inside the village, is Bucks County’s own micro distillery that uses locally grown grains. It features small batch whiskey aged in five gallon barrels. Cynthia Whittaker, a bartender at Hewn Spirits, said the apple cider cocktails currently in season are a hit amongst shoppers.

Another great choice for adult beverages is Free Will Brewing Co., which sells its own cleverly named IPAs such as Cloudy with a Chance of Charcuterie, Freshie and Love Letter From the 90s.

If visitors are looking for a place to eat, the Buttonwood Grill offers a casual dining experience and was voted “Best in Bucks” four years in a row for its signature Buttonwood Burger, which is freshly ground daily. The chefs prepare everything in house.

In addition to the good eats, Kelly Nelson, a waitress at The Buttonwood Grill, said there are many things that make Peddler’s Village such a magical place around Christmas time, but the sights and sounds create an atmosphere in and of itself. One of these sights is the Gingerbread Competition, which takes place in the Village Gazebo.

This activity displays more than 50 creative and playful entries, beginning on Nov. 17 and running until Jan. 6. The weekly viewing times are Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Among many others, Harwick shares the same sense of enjoyment and holiday spirit over the many years he’s been visiting Peddler’s Village.

“I never have a bad time when I come here,” Harwick said.

Visitors can also celebrate the holidays at the annual Peddler’s Village Christmas Festival, held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.