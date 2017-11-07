Cyber security threats on Hawk Hill

St. Joe’s Office of Information Technology has required mandatory online training on data security and privacy for all faculty and staff, bringing to a close the month-long October National Cyber Security Awareness Month.

“We work very closely with the university community through our governance groups to implement security policies and procedures that we hope are both effective and reasonable,” Joseph Petragnani, associate vice president of the Office of Information Technology, said in an email correspondence. “We integrate security into all levels of our technology infrastructure, starting at the network, continuing to all of the systems/services we support.”

Since both St. Joe’s students and faculty have been affected by hacking, the topic of information security has been discussed more frequently on campus since the end of the 2016-2017 academic year.

St. Joe’s students, faculty, and staff received a phishing email on May 3, 2017. A phishing email is an email designed to install software that can steal personal information, often installed by the receiver clicking on a link. Kristen Herrmann ’19 was one of many students to receive this email.

“It looked just like an invitation to a Google doc,” Herrmann said. “I was expecting an email from that person, so, naturally, I opened it. About five minutes later, I got a university email saying not to open it.”