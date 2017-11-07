Jesuits respond to refugee cap

The cap for refugee admissions into the U.S. was decreased by more than half for 2018. In response to Pope Francis’ call for solidarity with refugees, the St. Joe’s Refugee Working Group was formed to discuss this refugee crisis.

Inspired by the university’s mission to maintain an inclusive environment, the Refugee Working Group works to educate the campus community regarding the global issues facing refugees. Co-chairs Beth Ford McNamee, associate director of campus ministry, and Catherine Collins, reference librarian, believe the organization follows the Jesuit mission to support refugees.

“The Pope calls for a culture of encounter, and even though the entire global migration crisis isn’t at our door like it is in various countries in Europe, I still feel like the call is the same,” Ford McNamee said.

Both Ford McNamee and Collins said the group takes initiative from national and international Jesuits calling to support refugees.