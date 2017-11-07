Imbalance in financial aid for St. Joe’s students

However, helping a large percentage of St. Joe’s freshmen class makes it difficult to distribute a large portion of aid to the families that need it most.

“When you help a lot of people, you’re not as able to give more powerful awards to your neediest population,” McBride said. “We’re always looking for ways, and we actually made some progress in this area this year, where we were able to redistribute some financial aid, and give it to the highest need families.”

Redistribution is important. Since St. Joe’s offers financial aid to such a large portion of its student population, the university falls short on allocating enough of its financial aid budget to its neediest students.

For example, of the 1,176 incoming freshman from 2015-2016, the National Center for Education Statistics provided information for 755 students who took advantage of some form of Federal Student Aid. Of those 755, 417 of 418 students coming from a median family income of $110,000 or more received grant and scholarship aid. Additionally, 55 percent of the freshmen who received federal aid came from families that made more than $110,000 and accounted for $8,711,926 worth of financial aid.

In contrast, 43 students who received federal aid came from families that had a median income of $30,000 or less. This income bracket accounted for only $2,376,000 worth of grant and scholarship aid. Families making more than $110,000 accounted for 48 percent of the funds allocated to freshmen who received federal financial aid. While families making under $30,000 were given only 13 percent of the grant, scholarship dollars were allocated to students receiving federal financial aid dollars.