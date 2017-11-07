Diversity Issues on Hawk Hill

Misconstrued diversity depicted at St. Joe’s

The front cover of the summer 2017 issue of the Saint Joseph’s University Magazine features a photo of nine recent university graduates.

Based on the students who appear in the photo, Hawk Hill appears to be a diverse place filled with Asian American, African American, Hispanic, Caucasian and East Asian American students.

The fall 2017 census data gathered by Bob McBride, associate provost for Enrollment Management, tells a different story about the reality of diversity on campus.

According to this data, this academic year, the new class of freshmen is 80.4 percent white leaving 19.6 percent of the class to be divided up amongst other race/ethnic groups. At 3.7 percent, the number of African American students this year has decreased from last year’s freshman class, which included 5.8 percent.