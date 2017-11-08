Oh captain, my captain

Men’s and women’s basketball teams name captains for 2017-18

The St. Joe’s men’s and women’s basketball teams have officially named their captains for the 2017-18 season. On the men’s side, teammates voted junior guard Lamarr “Fresh” Kimble to represent them as captain. This marks his second consecutive year serving in this position, as he was a tri-captain last season. The women’s squad voted fifth year forward Amanda Fioravanti, senior forward Adashia Franklyn and senior guard Avery Marz to serve as captains.

Being selected as the sole captain has been a great feeling for Kimble as the team begins preparation for their season opener against the University of Toledo on Nov. 11.

“It was a blessing to get picked by these guys,” Kimble said. “There’s a lot of guys on this team that could have been picked captain. To be able to get that label is definitely a good feeling.”

Leadership can come in different forms, according to Kimble, especially on the basketball court.

“Leadership comes naturally to me,” Kimble said. “I want everyone to play to the best of their ability. I hold myself to the same standard. If I want my guys to be perfect and excellent on the floor, then I also have to hold myself to that too.”

Kimble doesn’t fall into the belief that there is more pressure on him to perform now that he is a captain.

“I already put that pressure on myself period,” Kimble said. “Captain is just a label. At the end of the day, I’m always going to try and perform to the best of my ability.”

Expectation levels are high headed into the season. Kimble’s ankle injury last season has also provided him with a little extra motivation.

“We have nothing short of a championship mindset,” Kimble said. “We’re trying to bring the title back home. [My ankle injury] motivates me a lot, just to know that the game can be taken away from you at any moment. You’re grateful to be playing, so when you get injured, you lose the plan you’ve had your whole life. It’s made me hungry and humble headed into the year.”

The women’s captains have given their teammates clear reason to put them in a leadership position. Fioravanti attributes her longevity at St. Joe’s to this accomplishment.

“I think throughout my years at St. Joe’s I have gained respect on and off the court,” Fioravanti said. “I’m also always there to help whoever needs it, especially an underclassman. I know they’re new and still learning the ropes, so I try to help as best I can.”

Fellow captain Franklyn slightly differs in her leadership style. She takes a more direct approach with her teammates.

“I asked my teammates what they expect of me,” Franklyn said. “They told me to be vocal, lead by example and always push them to play harder. I took that in stride, and as a captain, you always have to be sharp.”

It’s only natural to have role models within the sports world to look up to. Marz explains who she molds her game around and personally looks up to.

“I definitely watch [Washington Mystic’s guard] Natasha Cloud because she went to St. Joe’s,” Marz said. “I also look up to [University of South Carolina head coach] Dawn Staley. I think she’s an all around great coach and leader. You can tell she has a strong relationship with her players.”

Fioravanti mentioned that she looked up to the likes of Elena Delle Donne (small forward for the Washington Mystics), while Franklyn took a more personal approach by commenting on her mother as a role model.

“My mom was an All-American athlete, All-American basketball player at Temple, leading in points and rebounds,” Franklyn said. “She has been my coach since I told her I wanted to play. She coached both boys and girls. Seeing her be that mother to other kids rubbed off on me.”

Each captain is geared to lead their perspective team to a successful 2017-18 season. The men’s squad looks to open their season up against Toledo away on Nov. 11, while the women’s team is set to take on Niagara University away on Nov. 12.