Opioid Epidemic Worsens

An influx of deaths related to opioid overdoses has been devastating communities across the nation. Here’s what you need to know about the current opioid epidemic in Philadelphia and throughout the country.

What is the “Opioid Epidemic”?

The “Opioid Epidemic” refers to the massive rise in the use of opioid drugs, both prescription and nonprescription, in the United States. The current crisis dates back to 1980, but the issue became more prevalent in the mid-1990s when drugs like OxyContin started to become heavily prescribed as pain medication. In the past 10 years, the problem has become increasingly worse as painkillers have become more prevalent in the healthcare system and illegal opioids have become easier and cheaper to obtain.

What is an opioid?

The first opioid was the naturally occurring narcotic, opium. Opium has been used to derive other drugs such as morphine, heroin, Vicodin, Percocet and OxyContin. Collectively, these derivatives of opium are referred to as “opiates.” While some opiates are illegal drugs, such as heroin, and others are legally prescribed painkillers, such as OxyContin, all opiates are listed on the “Substance-Control Schedule” under the Uniform Controlled Substances Act of the United States. They are also considered drugs of high abuse potential. According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, “opioids act by attaching to and activating opioid receptor proteins… When these drugs attach to their receptors, they inhibit the transmission of pain signals.”

Why is it a crisis?

In 2016, Philadelphia ranked fifth in overdose deaths per 100,000 people based on an analysis from the Drug Enforcement Administration. Overdose deaths jumped almost 30 percent in Philadelphia from 702 in 2015 to 907 in 2016. These starking numbers are found across the country in both cities and rural areas. While overdose deaths from prescription opioid painkillers have leveled off in recent years, deaths from heroin and fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, have been rising rapidly. The problem has worsened with the proliferation of fentanyl. In Philadelphia, fenyl was present in the blood of almost half of 2016’s overdose victims.

What’s being done to end the epidemic?

On Oct. 26, President Donald Trump, in conjunction with the Department of Health and Human Services, declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency. This declaration alone does not allocate funds to address the issue. President Trump also said his plan would include a requirement that federally employed prescribers be trained in safe practices for opioid prescriptions, a federal initiative to develop non-addictive painkillers and plans to block shipments of fentanyl from China into the United States.

On a local level, Philadelphia community leaders are establishing their own methods of eradicating this crisis. The efforts include recruiting residents to become block captains, demolishing abandoned buildings that attract drug dealers and users, and aggressively targeting drug dealers as well as seeking out doctors that who overprescribing opioids.

What resources are available at St. Joe’s?

St. Joe’s offers various substance abuse programs to help those in recovery. The Wellness, Alcohol & Drug Education (WADE) program provides resources for recovery as well as educational classes and workshops. The Flock provides a supportive environment for those impacted by substance use disorder while spreading awareness of substance disorder/abuse on campus.