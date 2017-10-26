Annual Halloween event cancelled

Updated policy prohibits kids from trick or treating on campus

Boo Crew, Saint Joseph’s University’s annual trick-or-treating event for local elementary school students, will not take place this year due to regulations regarding minors on campus.

The Minors on Campus Policy, which was adopted in 2012 and most recently updated April 2017, prohibits “Authorized Adults” who interact with minors on campus from doing so without completing background checks that include the Pennsylvania Criminal Record Search, the FBI Fingerprinting Check and the Pennsylvania Child Abuse Clearance.

After consulting with St. Joe’s legal counsel, the staff in the Office of Mission Programs, which sponsors the popular event, decided to end it.

“There is really no way to ensure that every person interacting with the children that come to our campus have clearances or not,” said Beth Ford McNamee, assistant director of Campus Ministry.

The university has sponsored Boo Crew for more than 20 years. Children from neighborhoods surrounding campus were invited to knock on doors in first-year residence halls and receive candy and other Halloween treats.

McNamee said the event was meant to offer children a safe space for trick-or-treating.

“People are more hesitant to send their kids out trick or treating wherever they live but particularly in neighborhoods where there’s higher incidents of violence,” McNamee said. “The idea was that kids have a safe place to go trick or treating on our campus.”