AGD resumes recruitment

Suspension lifted after hazing incident

This fall, Saint Joseph’s University’s Alpha Gamma Delta (AGD) chapter has begun recruiting again after a hazing infraction in the winter of 2015 which led to the chapter’s suspension from recruitment last spring.

AGD chapter president Kathleen Troncelliti ’18 said that the sorority has revised practices and added new protocols following the incident.

“We have spent the past three semesters evaluating our practices and implementing

stronger risk management programs,” said Troncelliti, who did not elaborate about the infraction.

Currently, AGD has 59 initiated sisters in its chapter, but after three recruitment events this fall, the sorority is offering bids to 35 new women.

Lauren Kasinski ’18, president of Saint Joseph’s Panhellenic Council, said that she is happy with the AGD’s recruitment numbers. The Panhellenic Council oversees all sororities on campus.

“They did come back, and we’re very proud of how well they recruited this fall,” Kasinski said. “They really got a lot of great new women in their chapter. To see AGD being able to pull off 35 new members is a very proud moment for us.”

Stacey Sottung, M.Ed., associate director of the Office of Student Leadership and Activities and director of Greek Life, said she is also very happy with how well AGD is doing

“They have a strong new future,” Sottung said. “I didn’t have much of a doubt. I knew they would make it through this.”

While AGD was suspended from recruitment, the sorority still participated in meetings, sisterhood events and philanthropy events. The chapter also sponsored a campus-wide event last November called

“Making Greek Great” where Lori Hart, Ph.D., director of education initiatives for Holmes Murphy Fraternal Practice, delivered an anti-hazing message.Holmes Murphy Fraternal Practice helps improve risk management programs and initiatives for fraternity and sorority clients.

Sottung meets weekly with the chapter presidents to discuss and follow up on new member plans while educating them on preventions and protocols.

“We are constantly talking about hazing and providing education to our presidents,” Sottung said. “That’s always been and always will be our effort.”

Previously, the Panhellenic Council was in charge of addressing any infractions that occurred. However, following AGD’s hazing incident, the Panhellenic Council has been in the process of implementing a Judicial Council.

In cases such as, the Judicial Council will oversee the review process and implement

sanctions. The board will consist of five members, one from each chapter, overseen by the review team of risk management.

In early October, they elected members to the board. With the Judicial Council in place, Kasinski said she feels confident the council will deter any future hazing infractions from occurring.

“We have the zero-tolerance policy, so it really shouldn’t happen,” Kasinski said. “Hopefully having the judiciary board will help people be more aware, so there won’t be any infractions.