What you should know

The United States and North Korea conflict

What is the conflict between the U.S. and North Korea about?

In 1950, the United States entered The Korean War, fought between North and South Korea. The U.S.’s involvement resulted from their previous refusal to supply weapons and support to the South Koreans after World War II, which prompted the Soviets to send their aid to the opposing side, resulting in North Korea’s invasion of South Korea on June 25, 1950. In the mid 90s, the Clinton administration promised to provide “non-nuclear or scientific” aid to North Korea if they promised not to use their nuclear power on the United States, explained Lisa Baglione, Ph.D., professor of political science. In 2007, North Korea pulled out of the agreement with Clinton to “proceed with their development of nuclear weapons.”

“The Korean Peninsula has been a tense place, and we as the world community, have been worried that war could occur since 1953,” Baglione said.

As the Korean War ended in an armistice instead of a peace agreement, there has always been a sensation of violence left over between the two nations that remains even today.

Why is this relevant now?

North Korea launched an initial missile test on Feb. 11, 2017, which showed weapon development and raised tension. North Korea announced the successful testing of a hydrogen bomb on Sept. 3. The United States is at a potential risk because of this nuclear advancement.

“There is a real risk of conflict, even an escalation to nuclear war,” Baglione said. “I’d like to believe that chance is very low, but there is a risk.”

James Carter, Ph.D., history department chair, believes we need to be more aware of nuclear conflict now.

“[The conflict of the last few months] is more present in detail and nature about North Korea’s capabilities.” he said. “For most Americans, tensions on the Korean Peninsula seem far away, and they don’t really think about it.”

What’s Twitter got to do with all of this?

“Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?” tweeted President Donald Trump about North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un.

“When the president makes disparaging remarks toward an international head of state with the capability of nuclear destruction, that’s not the way it should be done,” Carter said. “Trump’s insults toward Kim Jong Un are needlessly provocative and childish.”

Baglione says that what worries her most is when people laugh at Trump referring to Kim Jong-un as “rocket man” and Trump’s intention to “pull his chain.”

How can we learn more about the conflict?

Baglione adds that most Americans, especially younger generations, don’t recognize how big of an issue the United States’ tensions with North Korea are because it doesn’t affect their everyday lives. Taking political science courses is one way to learn more about the issue.

“The political science department tries to provide courses to help students see why these issues are relevant,” said Baglione. “For the last 10 years I’ve had proliferation on the table fairly early. Even though it’s a long process to get them to understand, I hope I can get them to care.”

Students should be taking advantage of the opportunities they have in the university setting and utilize faculty that have experience who can come together to talk about these issues. Students can learn all about relevant issues that are happening right on their college campuses. Through meeting people with different points of view and backgrounds, students can gain many perspectives on global issues, in particular the U.S. conflict with North Korea.

“Having unique faculty and friends is what college is all about,” said Carter.