Letter to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am writing to add a voice of support to Shelley Donaldson’s thoughtful and well-written op-ed article titled “Supporting DACA recipients” published in the Sept. 13, 2017 edition of The Hawk.

A piece on the radio recently featured interviews with some parents of DACA children, in which they expressed feelings of guilt and shame for having forced their children into undocumented status. This sent my thoughts in a direction similar to those that Shelley expresses: these parents had done nothing shameful; they were fleeing intolerable conditions at home and were guilty of nothing more than seeking a better life for themselves and their children.

Our country should not be in the business of forcing guilt and shame upon them; we must leave the Statue of Liberty free to lift her lamp beside the golden door.

Paul Klingsberg, Ph.D.

Professor of mathematics