Keeping up with Hawk Hill alumni athletes

Even after your time at Hawk Hill is over, the memories and accomplishments experienced here won’t be forgotten. The Hawk caught up with student athlete alums who reminisced about their days spent at St. Joe’s and spoke about where their time has taken them.

Jim Tozar ’63

During his years at Saint Joseph’s University, Tozar was the defending half mile champion in track was inducted into the St. Joe’s Track and Field Hall of Fame and qualified for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championships for the 1963 track season. He is currently retired in Florida, where he enjoys playing golf.

What is one of your favorite memories from your time at St. Joe’s?

“My overall favorite memory was running, and training on cinder tracks. I was very inspired and dedicated to running. My interest never wavered during my four years there.”

If you could give a current St. Joe’s student one tip about how to make the most of their experience at St. Joe’s or as a college student in general, what would it be?

“To enjoy your four years because it goes by very fast. Give it everything you got.”

—Bruce Howard ’20

Jim Lynam ’63

Years after his graduation from St. Joe’s, Lynam returned to Hawk Hill, but this time as the head coach of Fairfield University’s men’s basketball team. Over his career, he has been the head coach at Fairfield University, American University and St. Joe’s, as well as coaching in the National Basketball Association (NBA) where he was able to coach Charles Barkley. As of 2016, Lynam has been the pre and post-game analyst for the Philadelphia Sixers on Comcast Sports Network.

When you returned to St. Joe’s as a coach rather than a player, could you please describe what that experience was like?

“The irony of the whole situation was the reason I was the Fairfield coach. I was very happy being an assistant coach at St. Joe’s. We [St. Joe’s] got our doors blown off at St. Joe’s Field House, by Fairfield. The student body was outside the Saint Joe’s locker room for more than 15 minutes, saying ‘The Hawk will never die! The Hawk will never die!’ and it left an impression with George Bisacca, coach of Fairfield. He didn’t even know me but he said ‘I’m just going to take a look at someone in that St. Joe program. Whatever they have in that program is something that’s just special and I’d like that to be a part of Fairfield going forward.’”

What was your favorite memory as a coach?

“My favorite memories are without question the players I had the good fortune to be involved with. That’s the bottom line for me. Just to be a part of a St. Joe’s program both as a player and a coach and the memories and friendships that last a lifetime as a result of that. I hit the lottery. And I mean that literally. I hit the lottery at a very young age, not by plan or some guided vision. It’s just a stroke of good fortune.”

—Alex Karpinski ’20

Nicole Antonini ’07

While at St. Joe’s, Antonini managed to balance her careers as a student athlete and as a college student on and off the field hockey field. She now lives in Center City as a marketing manager for a data research company.

Do you remember how your life was during that time and how it felt to succeed in both field hockey and school?

“In the beginning, it was difficult coming to college in general let alone playing a sport. Luckily, we had our coaches’ support and study halls in place to keep us in line. We had counselors for the team that were very helpful in keeping us on track and it was mainly outside help that helped me succeed as a student athlete.”

Could you also talk about the team’s success in your junior season in 2005?

“That year and all of the years I was there, we never had anyone on the team that brought us down. We were close knit on and off the field, and we were successful because we were as close friends and not as just teammates. Camaraderie on and off the field helped us succeed.”

—Alex Hargrave ’20