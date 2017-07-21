Hawk Hill remembers Katharine Campbell

Katharine Campbell, ’19, died in an automobile accident on Aug. 11, 2017 in South Harrison Township, New Jersey.

Campbell, originally from Mickleton, N.J., was an interdisciplinary health services (IHS) major with a minor in Italian at Saint Joseph’s University. She was a member of the service fraternity Alpha Phi Omega (APO); a Collegiate Challenge participant and was involved with Relay for Life.

The university sent an email out on Aug. 12 notifying students, faculty and staff.

The email read in-part, “In the Ignatian tradition we know that in desolation we also have consolation. While we mourn the loss of a fellow Hawk today, we know that Katharine is at peace and that we have the strength of our community and our faith to help us through this difficult time.”

Campbell participated in Alpha Phi Omega (APO), the service fraternity on campus which she joined during her sophomore year at St. Joe’s. Carlena Griesemer, ’19, was Campbell’s big brother within the fraternity.

“Chapter and service events won’t be the same without her,” Griesemer said. “She brought an energy and light to a room that very few could. She was dedicated to helping others and I was incredibly lucky to have her as my little.”

Campbell was also involved with SJU Collegiate Challenge, a program affiliated with Habitat for Humanity International, that sends students on community service trips to cities across the U.S. During her freshman year Campbell travelled to El Paso, Texas and in her sophomore year she went to Jackson, Wyoming.

Mike DeStefano, ’17, went on Collegiate Challenge with Campbell twice.

“I had the blessed opportunity to go on two collegiate challenge trips with Katharine or ‘Burrito’ as she was nicknamed on our El Paso trip,” DeStefano said. “She was a strong woman who brought joy to anyone who she encountered. Burrito lit up a room with her amazing sense of humor and contagious laugh. She was selfless, kind and compassionate. Katharine was a treasure who has been taken from this world far too soon.”

Since her passing on Friday, family, friends and classmates have shared messages and photos of Campbell to pay their respects. Mike Efstration, ’19, a close friend of Campbell’s, was one of them.

“To say it simply, Katharine was an authentic beauty,” Efstration said. “Not one memory of her was dull by any means. She fully embodied a person of kind heart, passion and an oddly hilarious sense of humor. I loved my dear friend for her respect for everybody and everything. Her legacy will live through the lives she’s impacted.”

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and funeral services for Campbell will be held on Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Mullica Hill, N.J.

Ana Faguy ’19 contributed to this story.