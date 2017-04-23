FOUR YEARS ON HAWK HILL

’13-14

Sept. 2013

The Saint Joseph’s University Faculty Senate votes to censure university senior administrators, an unprecedented move signaling lack of faith in the leadership of the university.

Oct. 2013

The university mourns the death of Terrence Toland, S.J., president of the university from 1968-1976.

Nov. 2013

University-wide budget cuts are implemented due to a budget shortfall stemming from over-projection for fall 2013 enrollment and other monetary issues.

Feb. 2014

The university announces the move of the College of Professional and Liberal Studies into the College of Arts and Sciences at the end of the spring 2014 semester.

Saint Joseph’s University students, citing a lack of transparency, organize a protest outside of Mcshain Hall as the Board of Trustees met, citing “seeming incompetence and obvious shortsightedness of the University’s administrators.”

March 2014

Saint Joseph’s University men’s basketball team falls in the first round of the NCAA March Madness tournament for the first time since the 2007-08 season. The women’s basketball team loses in the second round to the University of Connecticut.

April 2014

Krewella performs in the Michael J. Hagan Arena at the 2014 Spring Concert.

Saint Joseph’s University mourns the death of basketball player and coach Jack Ramsay ’49, Ph.D.

May 2014

The Erivan K. Haub School of Business (HSB) College Council passes a resolution for a vote of no confidence against University President C. Kevin Gillespie, S.J.

’14-15

Sept. 2014

President C. Kevin Gillespie, S.J., ’72, announces his resignation, effective June 2015

Dec. 2014

The Nest is launched, replacing MySJU as the official university student web portal.

Feb. 2015

The university’s Department of Admissions moves form the Bronstein Hall on Lapsley Lane to the Cardinals Residence located on Cardinal Ave.

April 2015

The Saint Joseph’s University softball team makes local headlines for a hazing scandal.

Ludacris performs in the Michael J. Hagan Arena for the 2015 Spring Concert.

Mark C. Reed. Ed.D., is announced as the first lay president of Saint Joseph’s University.

’15-16

Sept. 2015

The university community celebrates the arrival of Pope Francis in Philadelphia, including a special trip to the campus where he blessed the statue “Synagoga and Ecclesia in Our Time.”

The first lay president, Mark C. Reed, Ed.D., is inducted at the university’s president.

Oct. 2015

The Career Development Center moves to the Cardinal Residence Property from its former location in Moore Hall.

Nov. 2015

Suicide bombers and gunmen attack several public areas in Paris, killing 130 people and wounding hundreds more. The attacks are traced back to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. All St. Joe’s students studying abroad in Paris are marked as safe.

Dec. 2015

Jeanne Brady, Ph.D., is announced as the new Provost following the resignation of previous Provost Rosalind Richard, Ph.D.

March 2016

The Saint Joseph’s University men’s basketball team advances to the first round of the NCAA tournament since the 2013-2014 season. The men’s team ultimately loses to the University of Oregon in the second round.

April 2016

Panic! At The Disco performs in the Michael J. Hagan Arena for the 2016 Spring Concert.

’16-17

Sept. 2016

Monica Nixon. Ph.D., assumes the postition as the first assistant Provost for Inclusion and Diversity.

The new Health Center in Sourin Residence Center debuts after summer renovations. The redesigned space provides more privacy and improved amenities in exam rooms.

Oct. 2016

Appalachian Experience (APEX) enrollment reaches full capacity in record time at 27 minutes.

Nov. 2016

Donald Trump wins the 2016 Presidential Election with 306 Electoral Votes. Students gather to watch the live results of the 2016 election in The Perch.

Leslie Schwartz, 86, comes to Saint Joseph’s University on Nov. 29 to share stories from his time at Auschwitz and Dachau during World War II.

Jan. 2017

Men’s basketball Head Coach Phil Martelli celebrates his 200th Atlantic 10 Conference win.

St. Joe’s students attend the worldwide Women’s March held to advocate legislation and policies regarding issues such as human rights, women’s rights, racial equality, immigration reform, LGBTQ rights and the environment.

The Office of Inclusion and Diversity, located on the second floor of Campion Student Center, officially opens on Jan. 24 with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

In response to President Trump’s travel ban, around 300 students, staff and faculty participate in a campus march titled “SJU March for All” on Jan. 31.

Feb. 2017

Jesse Watters, the host of the Fox News show “Watters’ World,” visits campus on Feb. 14 to question David Parry, Ph.D., communications department chair and St. Joe’s students about an altered audio recording from a campus event titled “Making Sense of the Presidential Election.”

A colonization ceremony for Alpha Kappa Psi is held, establishing a second co-ed professional business fraternity on campus.

The social fraternity Pi Kappa Phi re-establishes their Epsilon Tau chapter on campus.