The years in entertainment

Looking back on the years spent in college, it’s easy to think about what exactly within the university itself has influenced you. But inspiration and entertainment aren’t solely inside the classroom or around campus.

What about all of the nights spent watching Netflix or television with your roommates, crazy concerts in the city, sneaking snacks into the movie theater, or even just jamming out to the latest hits in your car?

Clearly, the entertainment industry has an impact on students at St. Joe’s in one way or another during their time here, whether it was through movies, music, sports or books or more.