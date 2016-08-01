The years in entertainment

The top dogs in film, TV and music over the last four years
Looking back on the years spent in college, it’s easy to think about what exactly within the university itself has influenced you. But inspiration and entertainment aren’t solely inside the classroom or around campus.
What about all of the nights spent watching Netflix or television with your roommates, crazy concerts in the city, sneaking snacks into the movie theater, or even just jamming out to the latest hits in your car?
Clearly, the entertainment industry has an impact on students at St. Joe’s in one way or another during their time here, whether it was through movies, music, sports or books or more.
Maybe you came into school pumped about Macklemore, but are leaving with playlists full of Ed Sheeran, or cheered for the Patriots in 2015 and booed them in 2017. The fact of the matter is that tastes evolve and change, with college campuses being a fertile ground for such experimentation.
Not only do tastes and preferences evolve; the way that we actually access entertainment is ever-changing thanks to enhancements in technology. For instance, people have access to movies, shows and music thanks to streaming services and online radio that can be accessed on a smartphone.
33% of adult smartphone users were and more over the past four years. Re ect on some of the things that have entertained and inspired the Class of 2017 through their years in college. using their phones to watch movies or shows through a paid subscription service, such as Netflix or Hulu, according to a study performed by Pew Research in 2015. This was significantly larger than the 13% in 2012. The study also found that 67% of adult smartphone users were using online radio/music services, such as Spotify or Pandora. Th is was an increase from the 53% in 2012.
Here are some of the most popular movies, music, TV shows and more over the past four years. Reflect on some of the things that have entertained and inspired the Class of 2017 through their years in college.
Highest grossing movie worldwide: “Frozen”
Super Bowl winner: Baltimore Ravens
Bestselling book: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Hard Luck” by Jeff Kinney
Most popular TV show: “Orange Is the New Black”
Billboard top song: “Can’t Hold Us” – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton
2014
Highest grossing movie worldwide: “Transformers: Age of Extinction”
Super Bowl winner: Seattle Seahawks
Bestselling book: “The Fault in Our Stars” by John Green
Most popular TV show: “Outlander”
Billboard top song: “Happy” – Pharrell Williams
2015
Highest grossing movie worldwide: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”
Super Bowl winner: New England Patriots
Bestselling book:“Go Set a Watchman” by Harper Lee
Most popular TV show:“Mr. Robot”
Billboard top song:“Uptown Funk!” – Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars
2016
Highest grossing movie worldwide: “Captain America: Civil War”
Super Bowl winner: Denver Broncos
Bestselling book: “The Girl on the Train” by Paula Hawkins
Most popular TV show: “Preacher”
Billboard top song: “Love Yourself ”– Justin Bieber
2017
Highest grossing movie worldwide*: “Beauty and the Beast”
Super Bowl winner: New England Patriots
Bestselling book*: The Fix by David Baldacci
Most popular TV show*: “13 Reasons Why”
Billboard top song*: “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
*as of May 1, 2017
Leave a Comment