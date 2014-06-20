In Memoriam

In these past four years, a great number of the Saint Joseph’s University community have left an impact on the Class of 2017. Although many of the faculty, staff and student body have continued to supporting these members, The Hawk would like to honor those who died while the Class of 2017 attended St. Joe’s.

Faculty and Staff

Terrence Toland, S.J. Toland served as Saint Joseph’s University president from 1968 to 1976. He died on Oct. 28, 2013.

Rev. James W. Kruc. Kruc was an adjunct professor of theology. He died on Jan. 1, 2014.

Charles C. Bucceroni. Bucceroni was a security officer in the Office of Public Safety and Security. He died on April 18, 2014.

Stephen P. Gary. Gary was the Director of e-Learning for Academic Technology and Distributed Learning. He died on Dec. 4, 2014.

Michael Bartelle. Bartelle was security officer in the Office of Public Safety and Security. He died on Dec. 23, 2014.

Christine A. Kaczmar-Russo. Russo directed the graduate International Marketing Program. She died on Dec. 25, 2014.

Thomas P. Foley. Foley was a retired professor of mathematics. He died on May 31, 2015.

Daniel Reimold, Ph.D. Reimold was an assistant professor of English and served as the faculty adviser to The Hawk Newspaper. He died on August 20, 2015.

Catherine Murray, Ph.D. Murray was an associate professor of psychology and the director of the graduate Gerontological Services Program. She died on Jan. 24, 2016.

Jean L. Heck, Ph.D. Heck was an associate professor of finance and the Brian Duperreault, ’69, Chair for risk management and insurance in the Erivan K. Haub School of Business (HSB). He died on Feb. 5, 2016.

Bruce M. Bidinger, S.J. Bidinger was the director of the William F. Leahy Advising Center in HSB and the chaplain to the St. Joe’s men’s basketball team. He died on Feb. 23, 2016.

Robert E. Fleeger, Ph.D. Fleeger was a visiting assistant professor of philosophy. He died on March 21, 2016.

Mark Aita, S.J., M.D. Aita was the associate director of the Institute for Clinical Bioethics. He died on Jan. 11, 2017.

Students

Abigail Mallon. Mallon was a freshman psychology major from Malvern, Pa. She died on July 26, 2014.

Alyson Raywood. Raywood was a sophomore business administration major from Rumson, N.J. She died on Oct. 12, 2014.

Michael Swab. Swab was a senior finance major from Bloomfield, N.J. and a brother of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at St. Joe’s. He died on March 6, 2015.

Neil York. York was a senior biology major from Washington, D.C. He was an orientation leader, a member of the men’s rugby team and a brother of Sigma Pi Fraternity at St. Joe’s. He died on April 25, 2015.

Nalani Tesalona. Tesalona, from Manalapan, N.J. earned her bachelor’s degree from St. Joe’s in 2008. She was working towards a graduate degree in biology when she died on Nov. 25, 2015.

James Klinges. Klinges was a senior student of HSB from Wayne, Pa. He died on Aug. 26, 2017.

Peter Reid. Reid earned his undergraduate degree and earned his Instructional Technology Specialist M.S. at St. Joe’s. He was a teacher at Bishop Shanahan High School and St. Joseph’s Preparatory School. He died on Feb. 25, 2017.