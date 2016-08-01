Fours years later, my favorite professor is…

“Ron Dufresne, Ph.D., of the management department. He’s had the biggest impact on my time at St. Joe’s. I’ve been lucky enough to have him as an advisor, as well as for a professor twice. He is an amazing mentor and truly cares about his students, whether they’re in the management department or not. I’ve always looked forward to going to his classes because I’ve been challenged in the best ways possible. He has helped guide me on a path of success in academics as well as in my professional career.” -Victoria DiNaro, LEO and food marketing double major “Jenny Spinner, Ph.D., associate professor of English. She’s continually pushed me to be my best, and has absolutely aided in figuring out my ultimate life path. I knew that I planned on pursuing journalism, but Spinner took that to the next level. Additionally, she helped me in securing my current job with JUMP Philly, which has opened innumerable doors and opportunities not only in the Philly music scene, but nationally as well. I am forever indebted to her for recognizing my passion and strengthening my abilities.” -Maggie McHale, communications major with English minor “Tom Coyne, M.F.A., professor of English. He has been the most influential professor I’ve had at St. Joe’s. He’s taught me an incredible amount about writing and fostering creativity, of course, but he’s also taught me about how to be a good person and how to find happiness. I’ve never explicitly said it to him, but I look to him as a mentor.” -Jimmy Wyatt, English major

“Phyllis Anastasio, Ph.D., professor of psychology. Passionate and intelligent, she genuinely cares for each of her students. As a psychology professor, she’s always made her classes engaging and wants her students to succeed. She never failed to remind us that we are all capable of so much more than we think and to not fear the future, but to embrace the uncertainty. e things she taught me will stick with me far beyond my time here at St. Joe’s.” -Stacey Oakes, biology major “Decision and system sciences professor John Yi, Ph.D. Yi motivated and challenged me to be a “superstar,” both inside and outside of the classroom. He always pushed his students to be their best versions of themselves and instilled confidence in all of his students. He created a community in the class.” -Daniel Barabino, marketing major

“Jim Caccamo, Ph.D., professor of theology. He was a tremendous professor who taught me so much about the applications of Christian values and ethics in our current media landscape. He’s helped me become a better person through sharing his theological ideas.” -Kyle Fischer, communications major with an English minor “Tia Noelle Pratt, Ph.D., professor of sociology. She has been, hands down, the greatest professor I’ve ever had. Her classes made waking up early bearable and made the rest of the day go by a bit easier. I think sometimes people don’t understand her be- cause she occasionally gives out tough love, but that’s just because she wants everyone to reach their full potential. Also, her jokes are the best.” -Ariana Rivero, English major with a sociology minor