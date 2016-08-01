Words to live by

“Life is a learning curve. As a type-A personality (and someone who takes criticism poorly), I’ve had to learn to let go of perfection. Not every day is going to be the most productive, not every weekend is going to be the most thrilling ever, not every idea I have is going to be original, not every friendship

is going to last, etc. Realizing that I’m a work in progress puts everything in perspective. Like, freshman me would be so, so proud of senior me, and I plan on keeping up with that progressive trend.”

–Niki VanAller

“What is so special about St. Joe’s is the students that comprise our community. So my mantra is to take the time to get to know every single person who may cross your path. I learned a lot inside the classroom, but I learned even more from watching the people around me grow and change during the past four years.”

–Grace Kocubinski