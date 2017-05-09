Reminiscing about Hawk Hill

Seniors discuss what they’ll miss about St. Joe’s

As the current graduating class prepares to move forward onto greater things, you also should take a moment to appreciate all the memories you have here from Saint Joseph’s University. Seniors were asked about what they would miss most about St. Joe’s. From friend and mentors to Hawk pride, there’s a lot to remember fondly from your time here…

“I think what I would miss most is walking to class and seeing 10 people you know that are all smiling and saying hi. I don’t think I would find that at a different school and I think that has something to do with the character and friendliness of the SJU community.” -Nisha Orren

“Never thought I’d ever say this, but I’m going to miss the library. While not much work went on there, it was always the best to see close friends or check in on distant ones.” -Ben Burns

“What I will miss most about SJU is the overwhelming sense of community and the knowing that no matter where you are on campus, you will always see a familiar face smiling back at you.” -Sinead Egan

“I think what I am going to miss most about this place is being able to walk around and constantly see people you know and have intentional and meaningful conversations at any moment of the day.” -Thom Pearsall

“I will miss being surrounded by passionate leaders who constantly want to do more at SJU. I have made connections that will last a lifetime and that have prepared me for what’s next.” -Emily Nonnemacher

“I’m going to miss my department. I’m a history major, and over the years, I’ve had the pleasure of being taught by so many incredible professors. Each and every one of them has not only demonstrated how dedicated they are to the success of their students, but they go above and beyond what (I believe) is required of a teacher. Personally, throughout my time at SJU, I have dealt with some difficult obstacles that required me to take some time off of school. The support I received from my professors during those challenging times was always overwhelmingly positive, and this is extended to all my professors, not just history ones. The university seems to truly care about the well-being of the student body, something that doesn’t always happen in college, so I’m grateful that my experience reflects that.” -Darcey Paulding

“Something I’ll miss about SJU is the camaraderie between the athletes of all sports and the instant relationship you share with them. The mutual respect all had for one another is something I’ll miss about Hawk Hill as well.” -Prince Yakubus

“What I’ll miss most is meeting every week with the Women’s Leadership Initiative Executive Board to discuss all things feminist and to plan a wide variety of themed meetings, events and programs that benefit SJU women throughout the year.” -Lauren King

“I’m going to miss most living within 10 minutes of all of my friends, walking around campus and seeing all of the smiling faces and club lib- just to list a few. But I think what I’ll miss most is the feeling I get everytime I come back to campus. The feeling of returning home and belonging to an amazing place that forever has left a mark on my heart. Fall in love, stay in love and it will decide everything.” -Caroline Cronin

“I’ll miss my role on Greenfund a lot, as odd as that sounds, events like Weigh the Waste and Earth Month won’t be nearly as exciting in my post-grad life. I’ll also miss being the VP of Adventure Club and taking random groups of students on adventures on the weekend and driving a 12-passenger van. Overall I’ll miss being able to walk around campus and know a bunch of people and feeling super connected to our community. I think I’m just going to miss being an SJU undergraduate and everything that that entails.” -Francesca Simms