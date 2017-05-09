A love letter to my favorite spot on campus

Why Saint Mary’s living room is a hidden gem

As I prepare myself to say goodbye to my beloved Hawk Hill, I cannot help but think about the people, experiences and places that have touched my heart. This past academic year I had the pleasure to serve as the RA for upperclassmen in Saint Mary’s Hall. Not only am I thankful for the residents that have transformed my life in this community, but I am grateful for uncovering the hidden gem that is the Saint Mary’s living room. Although it cannot compete with the physical appeal of Barbelin courtyard, this space is the most beautiful part of campus in my eyes. My residents and I shared countless memories there ranging from election night coverage, programs, and life talks. It is a spot where the Saint Mary’s family can gather as a community that is completely our niche.

The beauty of this space is multi-faceted. From my understanding, the living room used to be the chapel for the Sisters who once inhabited the house. As a result, the common space has a beautiful stained-glass window that provides visual appeal and some religious motivation when studying becomes impossible. The Saint Mary’s living room has enabled me to complete my homework when I am too lazy to walk to the library and build relationships with my residents.

We had a Friendsgiving dinner at the long Hogwarts-like-table and vented to each other on those big comfy couches. Essentially, this space is a hangout within our home. It is physically located within the center of the house, but also in my heart. The living room helped me appreciate life’s little blessings such as sharing quality time with another person. Even though sometimes my interaction with someone may be a brief ‘hello’ in the common space, I have also had the privilege to listen to others’ stories.

Bryant McGill, published author and social entrepreneur, once said, “One of the most sincere forms of respect is actually listening to what another has to say.” At the beginning of the year I hung up quotes around the house and absentmindedly placed this quote in the living room. Little did I know then how powerful and appropriately positioned that quote would be for my community. Not only have I listened to residents share their stories, but my housemates have returned this same respect to me.

I have shared my joys and sorrows in the living room. Even though the living room may appear to be a random part of Saint Mary’s, for me it is representative of all the memories I have shared in my final year as a RA. It is the embodiment of community and has been there for me during my final chapter at Saint Joseph’s University. Thank you to the Office of Residence Life for giving me this opportunity, Shawn Washart for taking a chance on me and my amazing residents for making my last year incredible.

Peace, Love and Applesauce,

Erin