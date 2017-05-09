Stellar Seasons

Looking back on graduating athletes’ most successful years

2014 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship

The 2013-14 men’s basketball team won the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball championship and made an appearance in the NCAA tournament.

2015 Atlantic 10 Men’s Cross Country Championship

The 2015-16 men’s cross country team captured the A-10 championship, taking down runner-up, the University of Massachusetts, by a margin of 21 points. The Hawks placed first out of 14 teams.

2016 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship

The 2015-16 men’s basketball team won the Atlantic 10 championship after going 28-8 for the season. The Hawks won in the first round and made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

2016 Undefeated Field Hockey Conference Season (8-0)

The 2016-17 field hockey team went undefeated in conference play and 15-6 overall. They went to the A10 title game where they lost a heartbreaker to the University of Massachusetts, 2-1.

2016 Undefeated Women’s Soccer Conference Season (9-0-1)

The 2016-17 women’s soccer team had one of their best seasons, going undefeated in the conference and 18-2-2 overall. The Hawks went to the A10 title match where they fell to Dayton University.