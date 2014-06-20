College debt affordability

How New York is moving towards free public education

College debt looms over many of us during our time on Hawk Hill. As much as we love all of what Saint Joseph’s University has to offer, it is likely that students and parents alike share a fear: wondering if all the money spent will be worth it by the time we graduate. On a regular basis we find ourselves complaining about costs there that come along with St. Joe’s. Unfortunately, many young people are denied a higher education specifically because of their financial situation.

Generations ago, a college education was something pursued by people who sought to separate themselves from the pack. Nowadays, a college degree is necessary in order to start any type of career path – not just skill driven, high paying jobs. For this reason, many students graduating high school are expected to subsequently graduate college if they are serious about their career.

As people become more expected to graduate from college, our laws must support the education of the citizens they govern. Currently, a four year college education is not publicly funded, in full, in 49 states. The only reason it was knocked down from 50 to 49 is because the state of New York is making public college free for those high school graduates who have received the Excelsior Scholarship.

Led by governor Andrew Cuomo, this legislation has been prioritized as of late in New York state government. Some may remember this idea from Senator Bernie Sanders’ election campaign, which set a goal to make public colleges in America tuition free. Many had written this goal off as unrealistic or impossible, but it has now become a reality in one of our states. Keep in mind that this change makes schools “tuition-free” for some and does not take away from costs of living on campus, books, etc. This move is not entirely innovative. 24 countries around the world allow people to pursue a higher education without paying any tuition.

However, there are definitely some hefty strings attached to this legislation, and not everyone is a fan. First of all, by 2019, the scholarship will be available to only students from households earning less than $125,000 per year, according to Katie Lobosco from CNN Money. Additionally, only full-time students earning their first associate’s or bachelor’s degree are eligible; in order to walk away debt-free with a degree, the student must live and work in New York for as many years as they studied there tuition free, Lobosco wrote.

Although this may not affect most seizing this opportunity (84 percent of New York State and City University graduates remain in New York after graduation, reported Lobosco) it could still prevent graduates from going to their highest paying opportunity, which could very well be in bordering states such as New Jersey, Massachusetts or Pennsylvania.

Don’t expect the buck to stop with New York, either. CNN reported earlier this month that Rhode Island could be the next state in our country to make public college tuition free. Moving further, the progressive Northeastern region of our country could very well continue moving toward more tuition free public college across the board. In 2015, our area was affected when The Community College of Philadelphia made it possible for low income students to enroll without any cost of tuition. If this trend continues, it would be a huge victory for our democracy.

Young people would be able to receive the education and training they need in order to pursue any career. Additionally, it would be far less burdensome financially on the families who want to send their children to college. If the college debt issue perpetuates, less and less people will be able to afford the schooling they need to be considered educated in our country