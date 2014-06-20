CEO of CHOP speaking to Class of 2017

Saint Joseph’s University announced on March 30 that the speaker for the 2017 undergraduate Commencement ceremony will be Madeline Bell, the President and CEO of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

Bell has worked at CHOP for the past 34 years, beginning her career as a pediatric nurse, then held several positions at the hospital. Before Bell became the CEO of CHOP in 2015, she held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) in 2007, later becoming the President and COO in 2010.

The University President, members of the faculty and staff help choose Commencement speakers and honorary degree recipients, according to Sarah Quinn, assistant vice president and board liaison and assistant corporate secretary to the President.

“Choosing a commencement speaker is an ongoing process and the University keeps a running list of potential speakers,” Quinn said in an email correspondence.

Quinn mentioned that speakers in the past have come from different backgrounds and careers.

“Commencement speakers are chosen because their background, accomplishments and wisdom are relevant to all graduates and guests in attendance,” Quinn said.

Megan Burns, ’17, currently volunteers at CHOP and is eager to hear what advice Bell has to offer the graduating class.

“When I saw that the CEO of CHOP was going to be our speaker, I was so thrilled especially because she’s so accomplished and I am so excited to hear her speak and see what she has to say to our class,” Burns said.

Though Burns has never personally met Bell, she finds inspiration in Bell’s story because she was able to work her way up from beginning as a nurse to becoming a CEO.

“[Bell’s success] is incredible because she’s built her way up, and I also think it’s incredible, obviously, because she is a woman. it’s a breath of fresh air to see a woman CEO,” Burns said.

Meaghan McTigue, ’17, feels that choosing Bell as a Commencement speaker will help build up the community between St. Joe’s and Philadelphia.

“As the CEO of CHOP, she can offer insights on how to take all the Jesuit ideals of emphasis on the person and care for the individual into the professional world we are about to enter,” McTigue said.

Quinn also believes that having Bell as a speaker will further exemplify what the university stands for, in terms of success.

“This year’s commencement speakers represent everything we want our graduates to aspire to—it is a diverse group of accomplished individuals who in their professional and personal lives and experiences exemplify the ideals that we strive to instill in our students,” Quinn said.

Linda Cliatt-Wayman, ’92, will be the speaker for the graduate and doctoral ceremony, Sister Cora Marie Billings and J. Eustace Wolfington, ’56, will be recognized during the ceremony by receiving Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters.

The St. Joe’s undergraduate Commencement ceremony will be held on May 20 at 9 a.m.