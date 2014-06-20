Acing the competition

Men’s and women’s tennis teams having strong season

Gray skies and piercing cold weather marked the morning of April 1 when the Saint Joseph’s University men’s and women’s tennis teams faced St. Bonaventure University in a battle of strength, speed and flying projectiles following a men’s 6-0 win against Siena University on March 26 and a women’s 2-5 loss to Richmond University on March 31.

“They played with great energy and great concentration in less-than-ideal conditions,” said Head Coach Ian Crookenden.

Facing St. Bonaventure, who St. Joe’s only competes against once a year is “always a nervous time,” according to Crookenden. Because of these long gaps, it’s difficult to predict how the team will play from year to year and how the players will match up in terms of skill to members of the Hawks.

Despite weather issues and the unpredictability factor of a distant opponent, the St. Joe’s women’s team secured a 6-1 victory over St. Bonaventure, winning all three doubles matches (6-2, 6-2 and 7-2), and winning five out of six singles matches. The men’s team also won all three doubles matches (6-0, 6-4 and 6-1) and five singles matches, earning a 6-1 victory once the day was through.

“Both teams, I was very pleased with the results. It was a good day for us,” said Crookenden.

The Hawks faced off against George Mason University the next day, where more favorable weather conditions presided over the match, a stark contrast in weather from the day before. The match proved a difficult one, however, according to Crookenden.

“It was a physical battle, a dog fight all the way through,” Crookenden said.

Both men’s teams were physically spent enough to forego the doubles match in exchange for a Hawk win of 4-2. One singles match, won by junior Peter Dewitt lasted for three full hours, and the two singles matches that St. Joe’s lost had to be played in three sets.

“Him [Dewitt] winning that was huge for us because winning doubles after that would’ve been tough,” senior Kyle Chalmers said.

The women lost to George Mason 3-4, with seniors Claire Minnoe, Alex Zachem, and Sarah Contrata winning three out of the six singles matches. All three doubles matches, key points according to Crookenden, were lost 3-6, 3-6 and 2-6.

Crookenden believes that George Mason is a team that fights hard.

“SJU matches their fighting desire,” he said.

Both teams will play an away game against Drexel University on April 5 at 2 p.m., and will host Fordham University at the SJU Tennis Complex at 2 p.m. on April 7.