The perfect solution

What my post-graduate plans equate to

I am incredibly excited to say that in August, I will be moving to Los Angeles to start a Ph. D program in Computer Science at the University of Southern California.

Last June, armed only with a vague idea of what I hoped to study and an Excel spreadsheet, I began the overwhelming process of sorting through the list of 300+ graduate programs on the American Mathematical Society’s website. After nine months, three GREs, countless lists, 10 applications and an assortment of rejections and acceptances, I’m relieved that it’s all finally over. As I’ve reflected on the journey, I’ve considered what I’ve learned and what I wish I’d known.

One thing I wish I’d known is that when it comes to testing, start early. Many mathematics programs require the mathematics subject test in addition to the general GRE and it is approximately 50 percent calculus. However, most math majors, myself included, finish the calculus sequence early on. Since the exams are generally valid for several years, a panelist at a math conference I attended recently suggested taking it earlier. Unfortunately it was too late for me, and I spent the latter half of my summer slogging through my old calculus notes. Many of the other natural sciences and a few non-science fields, have their own subject tests, and unlike the general exam subject tests, can only be taken up to three times a year. I suggest looking up the content sooner rather than later to allow you to determine the optimal time to take the exam—when you’ll have the freshest memory of a maximum amount of material.

Besides the GRE, the other major hurdle in applying to graduate school is the dreaded personal statement. This is typically a one or two-page essay on what makes you stand out and what makes you a good fit for the particular program to which you are applying. I don’t know about you, but writing about my own achievements makes me feel uncomfortable and I tend to undersell myself big time. So, when it comes to your personal statement, let other people read it. Send it to your family, friends, mentors, anyone who will give you their honest opinion and most importantly, tell you where you’re selling yourself short. It feels strange, but a personal statement is no time to be humble. You’re competing against numerous other applicants for one of a few spots, so you’ve got to make sure your statement honestly represents your best qualities and highlights your most important experiences. (Huge shout-out to Jenny Spinner, Ph.D., Director of the Writing Center for all the hours she spent reading draft, after draft, after draft and helping me craft a polished final product).

Finally, don’t forget to use your resources. Whether you’re trying to decide if grad school is for you, making a list of schools where you want to apply or choosing a program, there are a ton of people out there to help you. Most professors in the sciences have been to graduate school themselves and are more than happy to offer their perspective. I was also able to connect with an alumnus from the math and computer science departments who is now a professor in Montana working on interdisciplinary research between the two fields. This is something I am hoping to do as well. My friends from my summer research, many of which are in the same boat, were great resources for sharing spreadsheets of research about schools and opinions on programs. And of course, I couldn’t have done it without my best friends at home and here at Saint Joseph’s University. Many of them don’t understand the difference between abstract and linear algebra, but they were there for all the stress of applications, the excitement of acceptances and the weight of the final decision, and for that I am truly grateful.

The prospect of my next chapter, and less than two months left on Hawk Hill, is still a bit daunting, but I am excited for the opportunities that await me. I hope that these small tidbits of advice might help some of you find your own next chapter and the amazing opportunities that await you, too.