Starting off strong

Softball wins 2 out of 3 in home opening series

The Saint Joseph’s University softball team took on the Saint Louis University Billikens in their home opener and conference opener. They played three games over March 25 and March 26.

“I think everyone did a really good job of doing the best they could and playing their game,” said sophomore Ashley Ventura after the Hawks’ third game and second win of the weekend against Saint Louis.

Game one started with Ventura on the mound. The Hawks went down by two runs early in the game when St. Louis took advantage of bases loaded twice in the first inning.

Then in the third inning, St. Louis had a solo home run and took a three-run lead.

In the fourth inning, the Hawks’ bats came to life and they rallied for three runs to tie the game. The Hawks scored on a couple of singles and a walk with bases loaded.

The game was all tied up at three going into the top of the sixth inning. St. Louis went on a five-run rally and took the lead thanks to the Billikens’ Allie Macfarlane’s second home run of the game and the Hawks fielding issues.

The Hawks struggled in the bottom half of the sixth and seventh innings.

The final score of game one was 8-3, Billikens. Sophomore Abigail Stroud received the loss for this game.

After a 20 minute break, game two started with junior Madison Clarke on the mound. The Hawks started off the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. They were helped by a fielding error by St. Louis and the Hawks scored three runs this inning.

The Hawks pitching improved from the last game, and they were taking advantage of it. They were able to score another four runs in the second inning, and they took a 7-0 lead into the third inning.

“Making adjustments on their pitchers and our defense came together, and our pitchers stepped up,” said sophomore Stacy Mayer on how the Hawks were able to improve in the second game.

The Hawks great pitching continued into the third inning and so did their bats. The Hawks scored another two runs and took a nine run lead into the fourth inning.

The Hawks shut out St. Louis in the fourth and fifth innings. However, the game was called early due to a mercy rule.

The final score of game two was 9-0 in favor of the Hawks. Clarke got the win for the game.

“We made the minor adjustments to be able to execute our pitches, our plays and score runs and hits,” said Ventura, “It’s doing the little things and putting pressure on them, that’s what helped us a lot.”

The Hawks third and final game of the weekend was against St. Louis. Ventura started on the mound for the Hawks.

The Hawks let up an early run in the first inning, but Ventura was able to get into her rhythm and that was the only run let up by the Hawks.

The Hawks tied the game in the third inning and the game remained tied until the bottom of the fifth inning. The Hawks scored four runs and were able to seal the win.

The final score of game three was 5-1, St. Joe’s. Ventura got the win for the game. The Hawks finished the weekend 2-1 and thus have a conference record of 2-1.

“First and foremost our pitching stepped up in the second and third game,” said Associate Head Coach Brooke Darreff about the turnaround of the team from the first game. “Madison Clarke came out on fire on the mound yesterday. Her tempo and passion in the circle really set the team up for success in the second game.”

Both players and coaches did not see any major issues to address going into conference play. The team needs to make sure they adapt to each team and adjust to the pitches they will see in the future.

The team will take the field again at 3:00 p.m. on March 29 on the road against Monmouth University.